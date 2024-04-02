Women's March Madness 2024 Printable Final Four Bracket: Schedule and Odds
The Elite Eight matchups of the NCAA women's tournament have concluded, confirming the teams that will continue to the next stage.
Final Four games will be played on Friday, April 5th. Here is each team's seeding, betting odds, and schedule for the 2024 women's NCAA tournament in a printable bracket.
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Betting Odds
Here are each team's odds to win the NCAA women's basketball championship, via FanDuel Sportsbook.
NCAA Women's Basketball Championship 2024
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|South Carolina
|-200
|Iowa
|+300
|Connecticut
|+700
|NC State
|+1200
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Schedule
- Wednesday, March 20: First Four
- Thursday, March 21: First Four
- Friday, March 22: 1st Round
- Saturday, March 23: 1st Round
- Sunday, March 24: 2nd Round
- Monday, March 25: 2nd Round
- Friday, March 29: Sweet 16
- Saturday, March 30: Sweet 16
- Sunday, March 31: Elite Eight
- Monday, April 1: Elite Eight
- Friday, April 5: Final Four
- Sunday, April 7: National Championship
NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament Printable Bracket
Check out our printable brackets for the 2024 NCAA Women's Tournament:
Black-and-White Version: Download your printable bracket here.
Color Version: Download your printable bracket here.
