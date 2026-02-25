St. John's vs UConn Prediction, Picks and Best Bets

The college basketball season is rolling along, giving us plentiful betting options with so many teams in action each day.

Let's check out FanDuel Sportsbook's college basketball odds to find the best bets and player props for St. John's vs. UConn, which tips at 7 p.m. ET.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

St. John's vs UConn Prediction and Picks

I see the defenses winning out tonight in this battle between the Big East's top teams.

Both of these teams are better defensively than they are on offense. KenPom ranks UConn 24th in offense and 12th in defense while St. John's slots in 43rd on offense and 15th in defense.

UConn also operates at a snail's pace as they check in 292nd in adjusted tempo.

These teams played on February 6th, and the game ended up with 153 total points. But both teams shot the ball very well, with UConn shooting 54.7% from the field and St. John's hitting 50.0% of their shots. I don't think they'll repeat that kind of shooting today.

Torvik projects there to be 142 points in this game, and I'm also in line with the under.

When these two teams played earlier this year, Ejiofor racked up 10 boards. He can have another big day on the glass tonight.

Ejiofor managed 10 rebounds in that game despite aforementioned hot shooting from both teams. He should have a few more rebound chances tonight if both teams miss a few more shots.

Last year, he averaged 8.1 rebounds per game. This campaign, he's down to 7.2 rebounds per night.

Given what's on the line in this game, Ejiofor should be in for big minutes. He logged 35 minutes in the first matchup, and coach Rick Pitino played Ejiofor 40 minutes in an overtime game right after that.

With a 10-rebound game against UConn under his belt and both teams likely to shoot a little worse than what they did in the previous meeting, Ejiofor to get at least eight boards in my favorite bet tonight.

