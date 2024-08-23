WNBA Best Bets and Player Props for Saturday 8/24/24, Including a FanDuel Promo

The WNBA season is rolling along, and fans and bettors alike can get into the action on FanDuel Sportsbook.

The W's 40-game season offers a wide variety of betting options, including point spreads, moneylines, and totals. While there's a lot to sift through, advanced stats from the WNBA can help us find an edge in the betting market.

WNBA Best Bets

Let's dive into the WNBA odds on FanDuel Sportsbook and find Saturday's best bets.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published.

Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty

After a two-game absence, Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu is expected to return to the floor for Saturday's game against the Sun.

Considering her track record against Connecticut, this is a spot we can look to target the over on her points prop.

In three head-to-head matchups with the Sun, Sabrina has averaged 25.0 points per game. She registered a blistering 61.1% effective field goal percentage in those matchups, additionally nailing 3.0 threes on 6.7 attempts per game.

That's nothing new for Ionescu even though it's an impressive feat considering the Sun rank second in defensive rating this season. Sabrina's averaging a tick under 20 points per game on the year, and she's cleared 20.5 points in 13 of 27 games thus far.

She's somehow been better against the league's top defenses, too. In six matchups against the three teams allowing less than 100 points per 100 possessions, Ionescu has averaged 20.8 points per game with a 50.5% effective field goal percentage.

It doesn't hurt that the Sun will be traveling to play in the second leg of a back-to-back. In 20 games this season where one team is playing on 0 days rest, the over has hit 14 times, according to numberFire's database.

All that lines up for a strong scoring performance from Sabrina.

Indiana Fever at Minnesota Lynx

The Indiana Fever visit the Minnesota Lynx on Saturday night. If it's anything like their last matchup, Aliyah Boston's in a nice spot to record a double-double.

These teams faced off right before the All-Star break, and Boston pulled down a season-high 16 rebounds in an upset victory. She tacked on 17 points on 8-of-11 shooting in the 81-74 win.

Now, the Lynx were without star Napheesa Collier in that in loss, so I'm weary to completely buy into the Fever +7 (-110). But they've played well since the All-Star break, so backing Boston the rack up a double-double my preferred way to get exposure to Indiana here.

Minnesota's net rating is 13.36 points higher when Collier is on the floor compared to when she's off, but they've quietly been a worse rebounding team with her on. In medium-to-high leverage situations, their defensive rebound rate drops from 72% with her off to 68% with her on. Their offensive rebound rate drops from 29% to 25%.

In general, the Lynx haven't been a great rebounding team. They're 11th in total rebound rate and let up the 4th-most total rebounds per game. That should help Boston crack double-digit rebounds -- something she's done in 9 of her last 16 games.

Boston has only been held to single-digit points five times in 28 games this season. While the Lynx sport the W's top defensive rating, they're just league average in points in the paint allowed.

Tack on that Minnesota will be playing in the second leg of a back-to-back after dealing with the defending champion Aces on Friday, and this is a good opportunity for Aliyah Boston to get busy and record a double-digit points and boards.

