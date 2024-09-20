WNBA 2024 Playoffs Printable Bracket: Teams, Schedule, and Betting Odds

The WNBA postseason seeding is now set!

Here's what to know about the WNBA playoff field as of September 20th— including the teams competing, odds for each to win, and a printable bracket.

How WNBA Playoffs Work

There are 8 out of 12 WNBA teams that make the postseason.

It's a standard bracket format with the No. 1 seed playing No. 8, No. 2 vs. No. 7 and so on.

The First Round will be a best-of-three series. The higher seeds (No. 1-4) will host the first two games at home. If needed, the third game in each series will be hosted by the lower seed.

Four teams will then move onto the Semifinals, which will be a best-of-five series. The higher seed receives home-court advantage, again, in a 2-2-1 format.

This same format will continue into the Finals.

WNBA Playoffs Printable Bracket

Download the printable bracket here.

Who is in the WNBA Playoffs?

The seeding for the WNBA playoffs are locked in. Here are the teams that will be competing in the postseason:

New York Liberty Minnesota Lynx Connecticut Sun Las Vegas Aces Seattle Storm Indiana Fever Phoenix Mercury Atlanta Dream

WNBA Playoffs Key Dates

September 19th : Regular season ends

: Regular season ends September 22nd : Playoffs begin

: Playoffs begin October 20th: Last possible Finals date

WNBA Championship Odds

Here are the odds for each team to win the championship, according to FanDuel Sportsbook as of September 20th.

WNBA Championship Winner 2024 FanDuel Sportsbook Odds New York Liberty +125 Las Vegas Aces +250 Minnesota Lynx +350 Connecticut Sun +750 Indiana Fever +3000 Seattle Storm +3500 Phoenix Mercury +12000 View Full Table

