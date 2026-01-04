Wizards vs. Timberwolves Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 4

Wizards vs. Timberwolves Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 4, 2026

Sunday, January 4, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: FDSN and MNMT

The Minnesota Timberwolves (22-13) play the Washington Wizards (9-24) as double-digit, 10-point favorites on Sunday, January 4, 2026 at 6 p.m. ET on FDSN and MNMT. The matchup has an over/under of 235.5.

Wizards vs. Timberwolves Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -10 235.5 -405 +320

Wizards vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Timberwolves win (72.4%)

Wizards vs. Timberwolves Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 14-21-0 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have 14 wins against the spread in 33 games this year.

Games involving the Timberwolves have hit the over 16 times out of 33 chances this season.

Wizards games this year have hit the over on 17 of 33 set point totals (51.5%).

Minnesota has a worse record against the spread in home games (7-11-0) than it does in road games (7-10-0).

When playing at home, the Timberwolves eclipse the over/under 33.3% of the time (six of 18 games). They hit the over more consistently in away games, eclipsing the total in 58.8% of games (10 of 17).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Washington has a better winning percentage at home (.438, 7-9-0 record) than away (.412, 7-10-0).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under 62.5% of the time at home (10 of 16), and 41.2% of the time away (seven of 17).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 22.3 points, 7.1 boards and 5.8 assists, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made treys per game.

Anthony Edwards is averaging 29.3 points, 5 rebounds and 3.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert's numbers on the season are 11.1 points, 11 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 71% from the floor (first in league).

Naz Reid averages 14.5 points, 6.2 boards and 2.4 assists, shooting 45.6% from the floor and 37% from downtown, with 2.4 made treys per game.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 13.3 points, 4.5 boards and 4.1 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, CJ McCollum gives the Wizards 18.5 points, 3.5 boards and 3.6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Alex Sarr's numbers on the season are 17.7 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists per contest. He is making 50.4% of his shots from the field and 35.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.1 treys.

Bub Carrington's numbers on the season are 9.4 points, 3.9 boards and 4.3 assists per contest. He is sinking 40.8% of his shots from the floor and 44.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2 triples.

Marvin Bagley III averages 10.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists. He is making 63.7% of his shots from the floor.

Justin Champagnie averages 6.3 points, 5.5 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He is making 47.7% of his shots from the field.

