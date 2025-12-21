Wizards vs. Spurs Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 21

Wizards vs. Spurs Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 21, 2025

Sunday, December 21, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and FDSSW

The Washington Wizards (5-21) host the San Antonio Spurs (20-7) after losing three home games in a row. The Spurs are double-digit favorites by 15.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday, December 21, 2025. The matchup has an over/under set at 238.5 points.

Wizards vs. Spurs Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Spurs -15.5 238.5 -1205 +750

Wizards vs. Spurs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Spurs win (80%)

Wizards vs. Spurs Betting Trends

The Spurs have put together a record of 14-10-3 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have nine wins against the spread in 26 games this year.

Spurs games have gone over the total 14 times out of 26 chances this season.

The Wizards have eclipsed the over/under 61.5% of the time this season (16 of 26 games with a set point total).

San Antonio has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered seven times in 12 opportunities at home, and it has covered seven times in 15 opportunities on the road.

The Spurs have gone over the total less consistently at home, hitting the over in five of 12 home matchups (41.7%). On the road, they have hit the over in nine of 15 games (60%).

Washington has been better against the spread away (6-9-0) than at home (3-8-0) this season.

Wizards games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (nine times out of 11) than on the road (seven of 15) this year.

Spurs Leaders

Victor Wembanyama averages 25.1 points, 12.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists.

Devin Vassell's numbers on the season are 15.9 points, 4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 43.8% from the floor and 40.2% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 made treys.

De'Aaron Fox's numbers on the season are 22.1 points, 3.7 boards and 6.1 assists per game, shooting 47.4% from the floor and 37.6% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Keldon Johnson is averaging 12.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists.

Stephon Castle is averaging 18.3 points, 5.6 boards and 6.9 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, CJ McCollum provides the Wizards 19 points, 3.3 boards and 3.5 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Wizards are receiving 15.3 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5 assists per game from Kyshawn George.

Alex Sarr averages 18.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He is sinking 50.9% of his shots from the floor and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 treys per contest.

Carlton Carrington averages 8.5 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He is making 37.4% of his shots from the field and 40.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.

The Wizards are receiving 10 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game from Marvin Bagley III.

