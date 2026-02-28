Iowa State vs Texas Tech College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

The Iowa State Cyclones (24-4, 11-4 Big 12) will host the Texas Tech Red Raiders (21-7, 11-4 Big 12) after winning 18 home games in a row.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Saturday, February 28, 2026 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Location: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Arena: James H. Hilton Coliseum

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Iowa State win (73.2%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Iowa State (-9.5) versus Texas Tech on Saturday. The total is set at 145.5 points for this game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa State has won 16 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 12 times.

Texas Tech has compiled a 15-13-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas Tech covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point underdog or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Iowa State covers as a favorite of 9.5 or more (58.8%).

Against the spread, the Cyclones have performed worse at home, covering eight times in 15 home games, and five times in nine road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Red Raiders have a better winning percentage at home (.600, 9-6-0 record) than on the road (.500, 4-4-0).

Iowa State is 9-6-0 against the spread in conference action this year.

Texas Tech is 10-5-0 against the spread in Big 12 games this year.

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa State has been victorious in 19, or 82.6%, of the 23 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Cyclones have yet to lose in 13 games when named as moneyline favorite of -610 or better.

Texas Tech has won 50% of the games this season it was the moneyline underdog (3-3).

The Red Raiders have yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +440 or longer.

Iowa State has an implied victory probability of 85.9% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Iowa State vs. Texas Tech Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa State's +501 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 82.8 points per game (47th in college basketball) while giving up 64.9 per contest (14th in college basketball).

Milan Momcilovic's 17.4 points per game lead Iowa State and are 131st in the country.

Texas Tech has a +276 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.8 points per game. It is putting up 82 points per game, 59th in college basketball, and is allowing 72.2 per outing to rank 132nd in college basketball.

JT Toppin's 21.8 points per game leads Texas Tech and ranks 10th in college basketball.

The Cyclones rank 140th in college basketball at 32.7 rebounds per game. That's 4.9 more than the 27.8 their opponents average.

Joshua Jefferson is 105th in college basketball play with 7.5 rebounds per game to lead the Cyclones.

The Red Raiders rank 57th in the country at 34.6 rebounds per game. That's 4.2 more than the 30.4 their opponents average.

Toppin paces the Red Raiders with 10.8 rebounds per game (seventh in college basketball).

Iowa State averages 107.6 points per 100 possessions on offense (20th in college basketball), and allows 84.4 points per 100 possessions (10th in college basketball).

The Red Raiders rank 38th in college basketball averaging 104.8 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 105th, allowing 92.2 points per 100 possessions.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!