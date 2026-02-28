Nebraska vs USC College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

The USC Trojans (18-10, 7-10 Big Ten) aim to end a four-game losing streak when they host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (24-4, 13-4 Big Ten) on February 28, 2026 at Galen Center. The game airs on BTN.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Nebraska vs. USC Game Info and Odds

Game day: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Saturday, February 28, 2026 Game time: 4 p.m. ET

4 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Galen Center

Nebraska vs. USC Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nebraska win (64.8%)

If you are planning on making a wager on Nebraska-USC contest (in which Nebraska is a 3.5-point favorite and the total is set at 146.5 points), below are a few betting trends and insights for Saturday's game.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Nebraska vs. USC: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Nebraska has won 15 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 13 times.

USC has put together a 13-14-0 ATS record so far this season.

When the spread is set as 3.5 or more this season, Nebraska (9-8) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (52.9%) than USC (5-4) does as the underdog (55.6%).

The Cornhuskers have done a better job covering the spread in away games (6-2-0) than they have in home games (7-10-0).

The Trojans have been better against the spread away (5-5-0) than at home (6-7-0) this year.

Nebraska has covered the spread 10 times in 17 conference games.

USC's Big Ten record against the spread is 8-9-0.

Nebraska vs. USC: Moneyline Betting Stats

Nebraska has been chosen as the moneyline favorite in 19 games this year and has walked away with the win 18 times (94.7%) in those games.

The Cornhuskers have not lost in 14 games this year when favored by -196 or better on the moneyline.

USC has put together a 3-7 record in games it was the underdog on the moneyline (winning 30% of those games).

The Trojans are 1-7 (winning only 12.5% of their games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +162 or longer.

Nebraska has an implied victory probability of 66.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Nebraska vs. USC Head-to-Head Comparison

Last season, Nebraska was 116th in the country on offense (76 points scored per game) and 199th on defense (72.6 points allowed).

Last season, Nebraska was 142nd in college basketball in rebounds (32.7 per game) and 247th in rebounds conceded (32.2).

Last season Nebraska was ranked 124th in the country in assists with 14.2 per game.

With 10.9 turnovers committed per game and 11.9 turnovers forced last season, Nebraska was 150th and 121st in college basketball, respectively.

USC was 96th in college basketball last year with 76.7 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 255th with 74.6 points allowed per game.

USC ranked 325th in the country with 29.2 boards per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 56th with 29.1 rebounds allowed per game.

USC ranked 59th in the nation with 15.5 dimes per contest.

USC averaged 11.8 turnovers per game (246th-ranked in college basketball). It forced 11.9 turnovers per contest (121st-ranked).

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!