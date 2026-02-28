Lightning vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Buffalo Sabres in NHL action on Saturday.

Lightning vs Sabres Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (38-15-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (34-19-6)

Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026

7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Sabres Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-235) Sabres (+190) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Lightning win (68.4%)

Lightning vs Sabres Puck Line

The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+112 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -140.

Lightning vs Sabres Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Lightning-Sabres matchup on Feb. 28, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Lightning vs Sabres Moneyline

Tampa Bay is a -235 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +190 underdog on the road.

