Lightning vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28
The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Buffalo Sabres in NHL action on Saturday.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Lightning vs Sabres Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (38-15-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (34-19-6)
- Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-235)
|Sabres (+190)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (68.4%)
Lightning vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+112 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -140.
Lightning vs Sabres Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Lightning-Sabres matchup on Feb. 28, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.
Lightning vs Sabres Moneyline
- Tampa Bay is a -235 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +190 underdog on the road.