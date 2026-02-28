FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Lightning vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Lightning vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

The Tampa Bay Lightning will face the Buffalo Sabres in NHL action on Saturday.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Lightning vs Sabres Game Info

  • Tampa Bay Lightning (38-15-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (34-19-6)
  • Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Lightning (-235)Sabres (+190)6.5Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Lightning win (68.4%)

Lightning vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Lightning are favored by 1.5 goals (+112 to cover). Buffalo, the underdog, is -140.

Lightning vs Sabres Over/Under

  • A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Lightning-Sabres matchup on Feb. 28, with the over available at +100 and the under at -122.

Lightning vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Tampa Bay is a -235 favorite on the moneyline, while Buffalo is a +190 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup