NHL
Kraken vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28
Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Vancouver Canucks.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Kraken vs Canucks Game Info
- Seattle Kraken (27-22-9) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-33-7)
- Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
- Coverage: ESPN+
Kraken vs Canucks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Kraken (-172)
|Canucks (+142)
|5.5
|Kraken (-1.5)
Kraken vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Kraken win (69%)
Kraken vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Kraken are favored by 1.5 goals against the Canucks. The Kraken are +144 to cover the spread, while the Canucks are -178.
Kraken vs Canucks Over/Under
- The Kraken-Canucks game on Feb. 28 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.
Kraken vs Canucks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Canucks, Seattle is the favorite at -172, and Vancouver is +142 playing on the road.