Kraken vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 28

Saturday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Seattle Kraken and the Vancouver Canucks.

Kraken vs Canucks Game Info

Seattle Kraken (27-22-9) vs. Vancouver Canucks (18-33-7)

Date: Saturday, February 28, 2026

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Kraken vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Kraken (-172) Canucks (+142) 5.5 Kraken (-1.5)

Kraken vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kraken win (69%)

Kraken vs Canucks Puck Line

The Kraken are favored by 1.5 goals against the Canucks. The Kraken are +144 to cover the spread, while the Canucks are -178.

Kraken vs Canucks Over/Under

The Kraken-Canucks game on Feb. 28 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -128 and the under is +104.

Kraken vs Canucks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Kraken-Canucks, Seattle is the favorite at -172, and Vancouver is +142 playing on the road.

