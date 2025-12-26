Wizards vs. Raptors Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 26

Wizards vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, December 26, 2025

Friday, December 26, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: SportsNet and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (5-23) are underdogs (by 8.5 points) to break a four-game home losing streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (18-13) on Friday, December 26, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The over/under for the matchup is set at 227.5.

Wizards vs. Raptors Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Raptors -8.5 227.5 -334 +270

Wizards vs. Raptors Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Raptors win (67%)

Wizards vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Raptors have covered the spread 14 times in 31 games with a set spread.

Against the spread, the Wizards are 10-18-0 this season.

This season, Raptors games have hit the over 11 times out of 28 chances.

Wizards games this year have gone over the total in 16 of 28 opportunities (57.1%).

When playing at home, Toronto owns a worse record against the spread (4-11-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (10-6-0).

The Raptors have eclipsed the over/under in six of 15 home games (40%), compared to five of 16 road games (31.2%).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .333 (4-8-0). On the road, it is .375 (6-10-0).

In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have finished over more often at home (nine of 12, 75%) than on the road (seven of 16, 43.8%).

Raptors Leaders

Scottie Barnes averages 19.3 points, 8 boards and 5 assists.

Brandon Ingram is averaging 21.7 points, 5.8 boards and 3.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Immanuel Quickley averages 15.8 points, 4.3 boards and 6.4 assists.

Sandro Mamukelashvili's numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 4.6 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 52.7% from the field and 41.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Jamal Shead is averaging 6.3 points, 1.9 rebounds and 5.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Wizards Leaders

CJ McCollum is averaging 18.6 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Wizards.

Kyshawn George averages 14.7 points, 5.7 boards and 5.2 assists. He is also making 45.7% of his shots from the field and 40.1% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per game.

The Wizards get 18.3 points per game from Alex Sarr, plus 8.6 boards and 3.1 assists.

The Wizards are receiving 8.8 points, 3.8 boards and 4.3 assists per game from Bub Carrington.

Marvin Bagley III averages 10.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists. He is sinking 62.3% of his shots from the floor.

