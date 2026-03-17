Wizards vs. Pistons Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

Wizards vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: FDSDET and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (16-51) are heavy underdogs (+17.5) as they attempt to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Detroit Pistons (48-19) on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSDET and MNMT. The matchup's over/under is 234.5.

Wizards vs. Pistons Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -17.5 234.5 -1587 +900

Wizards vs. Pistons Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pistons win (87.9%)

Wizards vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Pistons have registered a 34-30-2 record against the spread this season.

In the Wizards' 67 games this season, they have 28 wins against the spread.

Games involving the Pistons have hit the over 32 times this season.

Wizards games this year have gone over the total in 36 of 67 opportunities (53.7%).

Detroit has done a better job covering the spread in away games (18-13-1) than it has in home games (16-17-1).

The Pistons have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of games at home (47.1%) than road games (48.5%).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .471 (16-18-0). Away, it is .364 (12-21-0).

In 2025-26 a lower percentage of the Wizards' games have finished above the over/under at home (52.9%, 18 of 34) than away (54.5%, 18 of 33).

Pistons Leaders

Cade Cunningham is averaging 24.9 points, 5.6 boards and 10.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in league) and 0.9 blocked shots.

Jalen Duren averages 18.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists, shooting 63.9% from the field (third in NBA).

Ausar Thompson's numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 5.8 boards and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 51.7% from the field.

Duncan Robinson is averaging 11.9 points, 2.7 boards and 2 assists.

Tobias Harris' numbers on the season are 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the floor and 34.6% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, Bub Carrington provides the Wizards 9.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Justin Champagnie gets the Wizards 8.2 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.1 assists. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.6 blocks.

Per game, Bilal Coulibaly gets the Wizards 11 points, 4.4 boards and 2.6 assists, plus 1.4 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Tre Johnson's numbers on the season are 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2 assists per game. He is draining 42.5% of his shots from the floor and 36.9% from 3-point range, with an average of 2 triples.

Will Riley's numbers on the season are 8.6 points, 2.6 boards and 1.7 assists per game. He is draining 43.3% of his shots from the field.

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