Magic vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

Magic vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSOK and FDSFL

The Oklahoma City Thunder (53-15) will attempt to extend an eight-game win streak when they visit the Orlando Magic (38-29) on Tuesday, March 17, 2026 at Kia Center as 9.5-point favorites. The game airs at 7 p.m. ET on FDSOK and FDSFL. The over/under is 221.5 for the matchup.

Magic vs. Thunder Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Thunder -9.5 221.5 -420 +330

Magic vs. Thunder Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Thunder win (65%)

Magic vs. Thunder Betting Trends

The Thunder are 32-35-1 against the spread this season.

The Magic are 29-38-0 against the spread this season.

Games involving the Thunder have hit the over 36 times out of 67 chances this season.

Magic games this year have eclipsed the over/under 36 times in 67 opportunities (53.7%).

When playing at home, Oklahoma City has a worse record against the spread (16-20-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (16-15-1).

The Thunder have gone over the total in a lower percentage of games at home (47.2%) than road games (59.4%).

Against the spread, Orlando has been better at home (15-19-0) than away (14-19-0).

Magic games have gone above the over/under 55.9% of the time at home (19 of 34), and 51.5% of the time on the road (17 of 33).

Thunder Leaders

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31.6 points, 4.5 boards and 6.7 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Chet Holmgren is averaging 17.3 points, 9 boards and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.9 blocked shots (second in NBA).

Cason Wallace's numbers on the season are 8.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 42.4% from the floor and 33.9% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made treys.

Ajay Mitchell's numbers on the season are 14.3 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest, shooting 48.7% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown, with an average of 1.1 made 3-pointers.

Isaiah Hartenstein averages 9.9 points, 9.3 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 62.9% from the field.

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero is averaging 22.2 points, 8.6 rebounds and 5 assists for the Magic.

Per game, Desmond Bane provides the Magic 20.6 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocks.

Per game, Wendell Carter Jr. provides the Magic 11.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocks.

The Magic get 13.9 points per game from Jalen Suggs, plus 3.8 boards and 5.3 assists.

Tristan da Silva's numbers on the season are 9.5 points, 3.8 boards and 1.5 assists per game. He is sinking 44.6% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.6 treys.

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