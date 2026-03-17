Timberwolves vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 17

Timberwolves vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 17, 2026

Tuesday, March 17, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: FDSN, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Phoenix Suns (39-29) are 4-point underdogs against the Minnesota Timberwolves (41-27) at Target Center on Tuesday, March 17, 2026. The game starts at 8 p.m. ET on FDSN, AZFamily, and Suns+. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5 points.

Timberwolves vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Timberwolves -4 221.5 -180 +152

Timberwolves vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Timberwolves win (77.2%)

Timberwolves vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Timberwolves are 29-39-0 against the spread this season.

The Suns have played 68 games, with 41 wins against the spread.

Timberwolves games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 32 times this season.

Suns games this season have eclipsed the over/under 44.1% of the time (30 out of 68 games with a set point total).

Minnesota has covered the spread in a lower percentage of its home games than road games. It has covered 14 times in 34 games at home, and it has covered 15 times in 34 games on the road.

The Timberwolves have exceeded the total in a lower percentage of home games (32.4%) than road tilts (61.8%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Phoenix has a lower winning percentage at home (.571, 20-14-1 record) than away (.636, 21-11-1).

Suns games have gone above the over/under 34.3% of the time at home (12 of 35), and 54.5% of the time away (18 of 33).

Timberwolves Leaders

Julius Randle averages 21.1 points, 6.9 boards and 5.1 assists, shooting 48.2% from the field and 31% from downtown, with 1.4 made treys per game.

Rudy Gobert is averaging 10.8 points, 11.2 boards and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 1.6 blocked shots (fifth in NBA).

Naz Reid's numbers on the season are 13.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.9% from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.2 made treys.

Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Jaden McDaniels is averaging 14.5 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 25.7 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists. He is also sinking 45.6% of his shots from the field and 32.7% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per game.

Per game, Collin Gillespie gets the Suns 13.1 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.7 assists. He also averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Suns are getting 9.9 points, 4.9 boards and 2.8 assists per game from Royce O'Neale.

Grayson Allen's numbers on the season are 17.2 points, 3 boards and 4.1 assists per game. He is sinking 40.7% of his shots from the floor and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.3 treys.

The Suns receive 8.8 points per game from Jordan Goodwin, plus 4.7 boards and 2.2 assists.

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