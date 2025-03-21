Wizards vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 21

Wizards vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Friday, March 21, 2025

Friday, March 21, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and FDSFL

The Orlando Magic (32-38) hit the road in Southeast Division action against the Washington Wizards (15-53) on Friday, March 21, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET. The Magic are favored by 7.5 points in the game, the third matchup between the squads this season. The matchup has a point total of 216.5.

Wizards vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -7.5 216.5 -330 +265

Wizards vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Magic win (67.9%)

Wizards vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic are 33-37-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Wizards are 29-38-1 this season.

This season, 28 of the Magic's games have gone over the point total out of 68 chances.

The Wizards have eclipsed the over/under 51.5% of the time this season (35 of 68 games with a set point total).

Orlando has covered the spread in a higher percentage of its home games than away games. It has covered 18 times in 35 opportunities when playing at home, and it has covered 15 times in 35 opportunities on the road.

The Magic have hit the over on the total in the same percentage of home games as road games (40%).

Washington has been better against the spread at home (15-18-0) than away (14-20-1) this season.

Wizards games have finished above the over/under more often at home (18 times out of 33) than away (17 of 35) this season.

Magic Leaders

Franz Wagner is averaging 24.2 points, 4.7 assists and 5.6 boards.

Paolo Banchero averages 25.3 points, 7.2 boards and 4.8 assists, shooting 44.5% from the field and 32.7% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Goga Bitadze's numbers on the season are 7.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game, shooting 63% from the field.

Wendell Carter Jr.'s numbers on the season are 8.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game, shooting 45.3% from the floor.

Anthony Black averages 9 points, 2.7 rebounds and 3 assists, shooting 41.5% from the floor.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole is averaging 20.4 points, 3.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Wizards.

The Wizards receive 12.3 points per game from Bilal Coulibaly, plus 5 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

The Wizards are getting 12.6 points, 6.7 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Alex Sarr.

Per game, Bub Carrington provides the Wizards 9.2 points, 4 boards and 4.1 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Per game, Kyshawn George provides the Wizards 8.7 points, 4.2 boards and 2.4 assists, plus 1 steal and 0.8 blocks.

