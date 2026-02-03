Wizards vs. Knicks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3

Wizards vs. Knicks Game Info

Date: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MSG and MNMT

The New York Knicks (31-18) are heavy, 13.5-point favorites as they attempt to extend a six-game win streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (13-35) on Tuesday, February 3, 2026 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs at 7 p.m. ET on MSG and MNMT. The over/under is set at 228.5 in the matchup.

Wizards vs. Knicks Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Knicks -13.5 228.5 -699 +500

Wizards vs. Knicks Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Knicks win (80.8%)

Wizards vs. Knicks Betting Trends

The Knicks have gone 25-23-1 against the spread this season.

The Wizards have 21 wins against the spread in 48 games this year.

This season, Knicks games have hit the over 23 times out of 48 chances.

Wizards games this year have gone over the total in 23 of 48 opportunities (47.9%).

Against the spread, New York has played better when playing at home, covering 18 times in 26 home games, and seven times in 23 road games.

The Knicks have gone over the total less often at home, hitting the over in 12 of 26 home matchups (46.2%). In road games, they have hit the over in 11 of 23 games (47.8%).

Against the spread, Washington has been better at home (12-13-0) than away (9-14-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Wizards' games have finished above the over/under at home (48%, 12 of 25) than on the road (47.8%, 11 of 23).

Knicks Leaders

Karl-Anthony Towns averages 19.8 points, 11.8 boards and 2.9 assists, shooting 46.1% from the field and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Jalen Brunson averages 27.2 points, 3.2 boards and 6.1 assists, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 3 made treys per contest.

Mikal Bridges is averaging 15.7 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (eighth in NBA) and 0.8 blocked shots.

Josh Hart is averaging 12.5 points, 5.1 assists and 7.6 rebounds.

OG Anunoby is averaging 16.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.8 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, Alex Sarr provides the Wizards 17.6 points, 7.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 2.1 blocks (second in NBA).

The Wizards are receiving 15.5 points, 5.7 boards and 5 assists per game from Kyshawn George.

Bub Carrington averages 10 points, 3.7 boards and 4.7 assists. He is draining 40% of his shots from the floor and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 treys per contest.

The Wizards get 7.3 points per game from Justin Champagnie, plus 5.6 boards and 1.1 assists.

The Wizards get 10.1 points per game from Marvin Bagley III, plus 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.