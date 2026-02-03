Flyers vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Flyers vs Capitals Game Info

Philadelphia Flyers (24-20-10) vs. Washington Capitals (28-22-7)

Date: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: ESPN+

Flyers vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Flyers (-138) Capitals (+115) 6.5 Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Flyers win (58.8%)

Flyers vs Capitals Puck Line

The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals (+184 to cover). Washington, the underdog, is -230.

Flyers vs Capitals Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Flyers-Capitals on Feb. 3, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.

Flyers vs Capitals Moneyline

Philadelphia is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +115 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!