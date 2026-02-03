NHL
Flyers vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3
Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals.
Flyers vs Capitals Game Info
- Philadelphia Flyers (24-20-10) vs. Washington Capitals (28-22-7)
- Date: Tuesday, February 3, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Coverage: ESPN+
Flyers vs Capitals Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Flyers (-138)
|Capitals (+115)
|6.5
|Flyers (-1.5)
Flyers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Flyers win (58.8%)
Flyers vs Capitals Puck Line
- The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals (+184 to cover). Washington, the underdog, is -230.
Flyers vs Capitals Over/Under
- A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Flyers-Capitals on Feb. 3, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.
Flyers vs Capitals Moneyline
- Philadelphia is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +115 underdog on the road.