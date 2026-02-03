FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

NHL

Flyers vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3

Data Skrive

Flyers vs Capitals NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3

Tuesday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Philadelphia Flyers and the Washington Capitals.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Flyers vs Capitals Game Info

  • Philadelphia Flyers (24-20-10) vs. Washington Capitals (28-22-7)
  • Date: Tuesday, February 3, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Xfinity Mobile Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Flyers vs Capitals Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Flyers (-138)Capitals (+115)6.5Flyers (-1.5)

Flyers vs Capitals Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Flyers win (58.8%)

Flyers vs Capitals Puck Line

  • The Flyers are favored by 1.5 goals (+184 to cover). Washington, the underdog, is -230.

Flyers vs Capitals Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Flyers-Capitals on Feb. 3, with the over at +104 and the under at -128.

Flyers vs Capitals Moneyline

  • Philadelphia is a -138 favorite on the moneyline, while Washington is a +115 underdog on the road.

