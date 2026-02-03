Islanders vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3

In NHL action on Tuesday, the New York Islanders face the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Islanders vs Penguins Game Info

New York Islanders (30-21-5) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (28-15-11)

Date: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

Coverage: TNT

Islanders vs Penguins Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Islanders (-125) Penguins (+104) 5.5 Islanders (-1.5)

Islanders vs Penguins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Penguins win (51.3%)

Islanders vs Penguins Puck Line

The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Islanders. The Penguins are -235 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +186.

Islanders vs Penguins Over/Under

The Islanders-Penguins matchup on Feb. 3 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -142 and the under is +116.

Islanders vs Penguins Moneyline

New York is the favorite, -125 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +104 underdog on the road.

