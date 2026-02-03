NHL
Islanders vs Penguins NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3
In NHL action on Tuesday, the New York Islanders face the Pittsburgh Penguins.
Islanders vs Penguins Game Info
- New York Islanders (30-21-5) vs. Pittsburgh Penguins (28-15-11)
- Date: Tuesday, February 3, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York
- Coverage: TNT
Islanders vs Penguins Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Islanders (-125)
|Penguins (+104)
|5.5
|Islanders (-1.5)
Islanders vs Penguins Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Penguins win (51.3%)
Islanders vs Penguins Puck Line
- The Penguins are underdogs by 1.5 goals on the road against the Islanders. The Penguins are -235 to cover the spread, and the Islanders are +186.
Islanders vs Penguins Over/Under
- The Islanders-Penguins matchup on Feb. 3 has been given an over/under of 5.5 goals. The over is -142 and the under is +116.
Islanders vs Penguins Moneyline
- New York is the favorite, -125 on the moneyline, while Pittsburgh is a +104 underdog on the road.