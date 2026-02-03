Oilers vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3

The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (28-20-8) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (26-21-9)

Date: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 Time: 8:30 p.m. ET

8:30 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-205) Maple Leafs (+168) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (65.8%)

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +120 to cover the spread, with the Maple Leafs being -148.

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

Oilers versus Maple Leafs on Feb. 3 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -142 and the under +116.

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

The Oilers vs Maple Leafs moneyline has Edmonton as a -205 favorite, while Toronto is a +168 underdog on the road.

