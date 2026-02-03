FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Super Bowl

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
NHL

Oilers vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Oilers vs Maple Leafs NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3

The NHL's Tuesday slate includes the Edmonton Oilers taking on the Toronto Maple Leafs.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Game Info

  • Edmonton Oilers (28-20-8) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (26-21-9)
  • Date: Tuesday, February 3, 2026
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Oilers (-205)Maple Leafs (+168)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Oilers win (65.8%)

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Puck Line

  • The Oilers are favored by 1.5 goals. The Oilers are +120 to cover the spread, with the Maple Leafs being -148.

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Over/Under

  • Oilers versus Maple Leafs on Feb. 3 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -142 and the under +116.

Oilers vs Maple Leafs Moneyline

  • The Oilers vs Maple Leafs moneyline has Edmonton as a -205 favorite, while Toronto is a +168 underdog on the road.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup