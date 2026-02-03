Ducks vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3

The NHL slate on Tuesday includes the Anaheim Ducks taking on the Seattle Kraken.

Ducks vs Kraken Game Info

Anaheim Ducks (29-23-3) vs. Seattle Kraken (26-19-9)

Date: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Honda Center -- Anaheim, California

Honda Center -- Anaheim, California Coverage: TNT

Ducks vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Ducks (-152) Kraken (+126) 6.5 Ducks (-1.5)

Ducks vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Kraken win (51.8%)

Ducks vs Kraken Puck Line

The Kraken are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Ducks. The Kraken are -194 to cover the spread, and the Ducks are +156.

Ducks vs Kraken Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Ducks-Kraken on Feb. 3, with the over at -108 and the under at -112.

Ducks vs Kraken Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Ducks vs. Kraken reveal Anaheim as the favorite (-152) and Seattle as the underdog (+126) on the road.

