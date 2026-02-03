Hurricanes vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3

The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL teams in action on Tuesday, versus the Ottawa Senators.

Hurricanes vs Senators Game Info

Carolina Hurricanes (34-15-6) vs. Ottawa Senators (27-21-7)

Date: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

7 p.m. ET

Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina

ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Senators Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Hurricanes (-205) Senators (+168) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Hurricanes win (75.3%)

Hurricanes vs Senators Puck Line

The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals against the Senators. The Hurricanes are +120 to cover the spread, while the Senators are -150.

Hurricanes vs Senators Over/Under

A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Senators on Feb. 3, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Hurricanes vs Senators Moneyline

Carolina is a -205 favorite on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a +168 underdog on the road.

