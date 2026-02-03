FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Hurricanes vs Senators NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

The Carolina Hurricanes are among the NHL teams in action on Tuesday, versus the Ottawa Senators.

Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information about today's NHL betting odds.

Hurricanes vs Senators Game Info

  • Carolina Hurricanes (34-15-6) vs. Ottawa Senators (27-21-7)
  • Date: Tuesday, February 3, 2026
  • Time: 7 p.m. ET
  • Venue: Lenovo Center -- Raleigh, North Carolina
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Hurricanes vs Senators Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Hurricanes (-205)Senators (+168)6.5Hurricanes (-1.5)

Hurricanes vs Senators Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

  • Prediction: Hurricanes win (75.3%)

Hurricanes vs Senators Puck Line

  • The Hurricanes are favored by 1.5 goals against the Senators. The Hurricanes are +120 to cover the spread, while the Senators are -150.

Hurricanes vs Senators Over/Under

  • A combined goal total of 6.5 has been set for Hurricanes-Senators on Feb. 3, with the over at -104 and the under at -118.

Hurricanes vs Senators Moneyline

  • Carolina is a -205 favorite on the moneyline, while Ottawa is a +168 underdog on the road.

