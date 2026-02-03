Lightning vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3

NHL action on Tuesday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning facing the Buffalo Sabres.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.

Lightning vs Sabres Game Info

Tampa Bay Lightning (35-14-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (32-18-5)

Date: Tuesday, February 3, 2026

Tuesday, February 3, 2026 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida

Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida Coverage: ESPN+

Lightning vs Sabres Odds

All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Lightning (-240) Sabres (+195) 6.5 Lightning (-1.5)

Lightning vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Lightning win (68.4%)

Lightning vs Sabres Puck Line

The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-134 to cover). And Tampa Bay, the favorite, is +110.

Lightning vs Sabres Over/Under

An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Sabres on Feb. 3, with the over being +102 and the under -124.

Lightning vs Sabres Moneyline

Buffalo is the underdog, +195 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -240 favorite at home.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!