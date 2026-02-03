NHL
Lightning vs Sabres NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 3
NHL action on Tuesday includes the Tampa Bay Lightning facing the Buffalo Sabres.
Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NHL moneyline insights you need to know.
Lightning vs Sabres Game Info
- Tampa Bay Lightning (35-14-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (32-18-5)
- Date: Tuesday, February 3, 2026
- Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: Benchmark International Arena -- Tampa, Florida
- Coverage: ESPN+
Lightning vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Lightning (-240)
|Sabres (+195)
|6.5
|Lightning (-1.5)
Lightning vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Lightning win (68.4%)
Lightning vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are underdogs by 1.5 goals (-134 to cover). And Tampa Bay, the favorite, is +110.
Lightning vs Sabres Over/Under
- An over/under of 6.5 has been set for Lightning-Sabres on Feb. 3, with the over being +102 and the under -124.
Lightning vs Sabres Moneyline
- Buffalo is the underdog, +195 on the moneyline, while Tampa Bay is a -240 favorite at home.