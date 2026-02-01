Wizards vs. Kings Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 1

Wizards vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026

Sunday, February 1, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: NBCS-CA and MNMT

The Sacramento Kings (12-38) are favored (-2) to end an eight-game losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (12-35) at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 1, 2026 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs on NBCS-CA and MNMT. The over/under is 228.5 for the matchup.

Wizards vs. Kings Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Kings -2 228.5 -130 +110

Wizards vs. Kings Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wizards win (56.6%)

Wizards vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings have covered the spread in a matchup 18 times this season (18-30-2).

In the Wizards' 47 games this season, they have 20 wins against the spread.

This season, Kings games have hit the over 23 times out of 47 chances.

Wizards games this year have hit the over on 23 of 47 set point totals (48.9%).

Sacramento has an identical winning percentage against the spread at home (.360) as it does in away games.

The Kings have gone over the over/under less often at home, hitting the over in 11 of 25 home matchups (44%). In away games, they have hit the over in 12 of 25 games (48%).

In 2025-26 against the spread, Washington has a better winning percentage at home (.458, 11-13-0 record) than on the road (.391, 9-14-0).

Wizards games have gone above the over/under 50% of the time at home (12 of 24), and 47.8% of the time on the road (11 of 23).

Kings Leaders

Russell Westbrook averages 15.4 points, 6 boards and 6.7 assists, shooting 43.2% from the floor and 35% from beyond the arc, with 2 made treys per contest.

DeMar DeRozan is averaging 19 points, 3.2 boards and 3.9 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

De'Andre Hunter is averaging 14 points, 2.1 assists and 4.2 boards.

Zach LaVine is averaging 19.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Maxime Raynaud is averaging 9.5 points, 6.5 boards and 1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.4 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.

Wizards Leaders

Alex Sarr averages 17.6 points for the Wizards, plus 7.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists.

Per game, Kyshawn George gets the Wizards 15.7 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Bub Carrington's numbers on the season are 10.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists per contest. He is draining 40.1% of his shots from the field and 40.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.

The Wizards receive 7.3 points per game from Justin Champagnie, plus 5.6 boards and 1.1 assists.

The Wizards are getting 10 points, 5.7 boards and 1.5 assists per game from Marvin Bagley III.

