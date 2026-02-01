Pistons vs. Nets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 1

Pistons vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026

Sunday, February 1, 2026 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena -- Detroit, Michigan Coverage: YES and FDSDET

Two of the league's top scorers hit the court when Cade Cunningham (15th, 25.4 PPG) and the Detroit Pistons (35-12) host Michael Porter Jr. (13th, 25.6 PPG) and the Brooklyn Nets (13-34) on Sunday, February 1, 2026 at 6 p.m. ET on YES and FDSDET. The Pistons are heavy favorites, by 13 points. The point total in the matchup is set at 215.5.

Pistons vs. Nets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pistons -13 215.5 -671 +490

Pistons vs. Nets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Pistons win (86.4%)

Pistons vs. Nets Betting Trends

The Pistons have compiled a 25-21-1 record against the spread this season.

The Nets have played 47 games, with 23 wins against the spread.

Pistons games have gone over the total 21 times this season.

Nets games this year have gone over the total in 20 of 47 opportunities (42.6%).

When playing at home, Detroit sports a better record against the spread (13-11-0) compared to its ATS record on the road (12-10-1).

The Pistons have exceeded the over/under in 10 of 24 home games (41.7%). They've done better in away games, topping the total in 11 of 23 matchups (47.8%).

This year, Brooklyn is 11-11-1 at home against the spread (.478 winning percentage). Away, it is 12-10-2 ATS (.500).

Nets games have finished above the over/under 43.5% of the time at home (10 of 23), and 41.7% of the time away (10 of 24).

Pistons Leaders

Cunningham averages 25.4 points, 5.6 boards and 9.7 assists.

Jalen Duren is averaging 18 points, 10.7 boards and 1.8 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Ausar Thompson averages 10.6 points, 5.9 boards and 2.7 assists, shooting 50.7% from the floor.

Isaiah Stewart is averaging 10.2 points, 5.5 boards and 1.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.3 steals and 1.9 blocked shots (sixth in NBA).

Duncan Robinson's numbers on the season are 11.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 43.2% from the field and 39.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.9 made 3-pointers.

Nets Leaders

Porter averages 25.6 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.2 assists. He is also draining 48.2% of his shots from the field and 39.8% from 3-point range, with 3.8 triples per contest (second in NBA).

The Nets receive 12.3 points per game from Nic Claxton, plus 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Per game, Day'Ron Sharpe gets the Nets 8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists, plus 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks.

The Nets get 10.7 points per game from Egor Demin, plus 3.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

Terance Mann averages 7.7 points, 3.4 boards and 3.5 assists. He is making 45% of his shots from the field.

