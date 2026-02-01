Suns vs. Clippers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 1

Suns vs. Clippers Game Info

Date: Sunday, February 1, 2026

Sunday, February 1, 2026 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona

PHX Arena -- Phoenix, Arizona Coverage: AZFamily, Suns+, and FDSSC

The Phoenix Suns (30-19) are 2-point favorites as they look to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Los Angeles Clippers (22-25) on Sunday, February 1, 2026 at PHX Arena. The game airs at 8 p.m. ET on AZFamily, Suns+, and FDSSC. The over/under is 210.5 in the matchup.

Suns vs. Clippers Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Suns -2 210.5 -136 +116

Suns vs. Clippers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Suns win (64.2%)

Suns vs. Clippers Betting Trends

The Suns are 32-15-2 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Clippers are 23-24-0 this season.

Suns games have gone over the total 20 times out of 47 chances this season.

Clippers games this season have eclipsed the over/under 53.2% of the time (25 out of 47 games with a set point total).

Phoenix has done a better job covering the spread in home games (16-6-1) than it has in road games (16-9-1).

The Suns have eclipsed the over/under in a lower percentage of home games (30.4%) than road tilts (50%).

Los Angeles has been better against the spread at home (11-11-0) than on the road (12-13-0) this year.

In terms of the over/under, Clippers games have finished over less frequently at home (11 of 22, 50%) than on the road (14 of 25, 56%).

Suns Leaders

Collin Gillespie averages 13.5 points, 4.1 boards and 4.7 assists.

Dillon Brooks averages 21.1 points, 3.6 boards and 1.8 assists, shooting 44.8% from the floor and 35.4% from downtown, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Mark Williams averages 12.1 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1 assists, shooting 65.6% from the floor (third in league).

Royce O'Neale is averaging 10.2 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Goodwin is averaging 8.6 points, 2.3 assists and 4.7 rebounds.

Clippers Leaders

James Harden's numbers on the season are 25.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 8.1 assists per contest. He is also sinking 41.9% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 triples (10th in NBA).

The Clippers receive 27.7 points per game from Kawhi Leonard, plus 6.1 rebounds and 3.5 assists.

The Clippers are receiving 14.6 points, 10.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Ivica Zubac.

The Clippers get 13.4 points per game from John Collins, plus 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists.

Kris Dunn averages 7.9 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists. He is draining 48.1% of his shots from the field and 36.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

