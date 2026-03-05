Wizards vs. Jazz Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 5

Wizards vs. Jazz Game Info

Date: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Thursday, March 5, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: KJZZ, Jazz+, and MNMT

Two sliding teams hit the court when the Washington Wizards (16-45) host the Utah Jazz (18-44) on Thursday, March 5, 2026 at 7 p.m. ET. The Wizards are 3.5-point favorites as they look to stop a six-game losing streak against the Jazz, losers of seven straight. The over/under for the matchup is set at 241.5.

Wizards vs. Jazz Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wizards -3.5 241.5 -180 +152

Wizards vs. Jazz Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wizards win (54%)

Wizards vs. Jazz Betting Trends

The Wizards have registered a 26-35-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jazz have played 62 games, with 33 wins against the spread.

This season, Wizards games have hit the over 32 times out of 62 chances.

Jazz games this season have hit the over 36 times in 62 opportunities (58.1%).

Washington has a better record against the spread at home (16-16-0) than it does in road games (10-19-0).

The Wizards have exceeded the over/under in 17 of 32 home games (53.1%), compared to 15 of 29 road games (51.7%).

Against the spread, Utah has had better results on the road (16-14-0) than at home (17-15-0).

Jazz games have finished above the over/under 68.8% of the time at home (22 of 32), and 46.7% of the time on the road (14 of 30).

Wizards Leaders

Bub Carrington is averaging 9.9 points, 4.6 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Justin Champagnie is averaging 8.1 points, 1.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds.

Bilal Coulibaly is averaging 10.4 points, 2.5 assists and 4.3 boards.

Tre Johnson is averaging 12.4 points, 2.7 boards and 2.1 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Will Riley's numbers on the season are 7.9 points, 2.5 boards and 1.6 assists per game, shooting 43% from the floor.

Jazz Leaders

Kyle Filipowski averages 10.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists. He is also draining 49.1% of his shots from the floor.

Per game, Isaiah Collier gives the Jazz 11.1 points, 2.5 boards and 7.2 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Per game, Ace Bailey provides the Jazz 12.1 points, 4 rebounds and 1.7 assists, plus 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Per game, Brice Sensabaugh gets the Jazz 12.6 points, 3 rebounds and 1.6 assists, plus 0.7 steals and 0.1 blocks.

Svi Mykhailiuk averages 9.1 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is sinking 47.8% of his shots from the floor and 40.3% from 3-point range, with 1.9 triples per contest.

