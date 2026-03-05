New Casino Games Spotlight: Coins of The Hood 10000 Ways

Robin Hood's mystical jungle is yours to explore in Coins of the Hood 10,000 Ways. This is a 6-reel, 4-5-5-5-5-6 rows online casino real money slot created by Atomic Slot Lab. There are numerous chances to win because this layout creates 10,000 ways to win.

From 0.25 to 250, you can spin this slot at your desired bet size. The slot's default RTP is 95.5%, which is lower than the industry standard. You can play this medium volatility game and win up to 7,600x your stake.

Get set to encounter mind-blowing features that uplift you along the way. These include the Wild Symbol and the Hold & Spin round, where you may win a 4000x Grand bonus. Keep your eyes ready for instructions on how to play this slot at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Coins of The Hood 10000 Ways

The slot takes players to Sherwood Forest, home of Robin Hood. Use the three-bar menu to see the settings before you start playing. The game's rules, paytable, and features appear when you click "i".

It’s time to set your bet after learning the rules and features of the game. Change your bet using the plus and minus. Remember the 0.25-250 betting range. To play manually, press Spin. A round is over when the reels stop spinning, and no wins are displayed. It also ends if wins are presented.

If you love a relaxed gaming experience, you can activate autoplay. Hold the round spin button to access the Autoplay mode. You can turn it on or off when you wish during the base game. With this feature, you can play 25-250 autospins. Tap the lightning bolt to initiate QuickSpin.

Low-paying symbols include A, K, Q, J, 10. Trumpet, quiver, Robin Hood, and Marian pay the highest. Only the highest win in a combination is granted.

From the leftmost reel, successful symbol combinations pay out left-to-right. This excludes the scatters and coin symbols. Ways winnings are multiplied by the multiplier for the bet level and paid as displayed. Note that every win in multiple ways is combined or added together.

Coins of The Hood 10000 Ways Slot Visuals and Sounds

The bright and magnificent Sherwood Forest is the game's setting. The massive grid's castle-like form is set in a sunny, inviting atmosphere. Gracefully wrapped around the stone pillars are colorful flowers. Deep green forests stretch behind them. Soft sunlight illuminates hills and trees.

The fairytale-like atmosphere is bright and adventurous. The reel sits on a black and green backdrop. Each column is framed with polished detail and a golden border. It looks like a castle wall window. Everything feels neatly enclosed within royal architecture.

Adding character symbols to a visual presentation makes it more engaging. A hooded outlaw in green on the reels appears confident and heroic. Marian is another symbol, along with a trumpet and quiver.

Below the grid, the betting controls are visible. A parchment-style “Buy Bonus” button sits on the side. The spin button is round and has a striking appearance. The interactive features are enhanced by subtle illumination effects. The upbeat sound gives an adventurous jingle that matches the theme. The overall design feels playful yet richly detailed.

Special Features of Coins of The Hood 10000 Ways

An arsenal of special features is at your disposal in this online casino real money slot. Here are a few of these features:

Wild Symbol

A wanted poster bearing the words "Wild" serves as the Wild Symbol in this game. To complete winning combos, it can substitute for any ordinary paying symbol. It only appears on reels 2, 3, 4, and 6. Note that it cannot replace Coin or Scatter symbols.

Hold & Spin Bonus

When six or more of the silver or bronze coin symbols appear, the Hold & Spin Bonus is activated. Your reward is three spins. The bonus game uses each symbol position as its own reel.

When the bonus is active, neither way nor scatter wins are possible. At least one silver or bronze coin symbol can appear and lock in. When it happens, the spins are reset to three.

At least four identical symbols linked horizontally or vertically constitute a cluster. A cluster of bronze coins becomes a silver coin. Grouped silver coins' value is raised by summing their separate values and multiplying by 2.

Combining silver coins creates one gold coin. A cluster is upgraded when its values are multiplied by 2, 3, 4, 5, or 10. The bonus ends when the spins run out or silver, bronze, or gold coins cannot be used to make clusters.

If no clusters occur and all positions are filled with the three coins, you will receive a Grand Bonus. This bonus is worth 4000x your entire stake. From the start of the feature, the values shown on the coins have already been multiplied. The wager for both the awarding game and the bonus round is the same. The bonus round makes use of a different set of reels.

Is Coins of the Hood 10,000 Ways a Good Slot?

With its amusing and unified theme, this Atomic Slot Lab’s slot is a must-play for slot fans. The Coins of the Hood 10,000 Ways gives the Hold & Spin feature a fresh twist. Colorful and exciting, the reels keep gamers spinning.

The game's bonus features blend smoothly. In particular, the Hold & Spin function offers challenging spins that are quite strategic. You can win a 4000x Grand Bonus by filling all positions with all three coins.

Exciting, action-packed, and opportunity-rich are the promises. This innovative slot machine promises excitement and big prizes. Give it a spin at FanDuel casino for your quota of Robin Hood’s rewards.

Please note: Some FanDuel casino games may not yet be available in your state, or on your preferred app. Please check your iOS/Android app and visit casino.fanduel.com or fanduel.com/casino for announcements about the latest casino games available.

