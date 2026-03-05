Southeast Missouri State vs Lindenwood College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for OVC Tournament

The No. 3 seed Southeast Missouri State Redhawks (19-12, 14-6 OVC) and the No. 6 seed Lindenwood Lions (18-14, 11-9 OVC) will look to advance in the OVC tournament on Thursday as they meet at 9:30 p.m. ET.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Lindenwood Game Info and Odds

Game day: Thursday, March 5, 2026

Thursday, March 5, 2026 Game time: 9:30 p.m. ET

9:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Evansville, Indiana

Evansville, Indiana Arena: Ford Center

Southeast Missouri State vs. Lindenwood Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Southeast Missouri State win (51.5%)

Take a look at some betting trends and insights for Thursday's Southeast Missouri State (-2.5) versus Lindenwood game.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Lindenwood: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Southeast Missouri State has compiled a 14-14-0 record against the spread this season.

Lindenwood has covered 13 times in 29 matchups with a spread this season.

Southeast Missouri State covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 47.1% of the time. That's more often than Lindenwood covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (33.3%).

The Redhawks have a worse record against the spread at home (5-7-0) than they do in road games (8-7-0).

This year, the Lions are 4-7-0 at home against the spread (.364 winning percentage). On the road, they are 7-9-0 ATS (.438).

Against the spread, in conference play, Southeast Missouri State is 11-9-0 this year.

Lindenwood has beaten the spread nine times in 21 OVC games.

Southeast Missouri State vs. Lindenwood Head-to-Head Comparison

Southeast Missouri State put up 74 points per game and gave up 67 last year, ranking them 167th in the nation offensively and 42nd on defense.

Southeast Missouri State grabbed 31.4 rebounds per game and gave up 32.2 boards last season, ranking 207th and 247th, respectively, in the country.

With 13.6 assists per game last season, Southeast Missouri State was 174th in college basketball.

With 10.2 turnovers committed per game and 13 turnovers forced last season, Southeast Missouri State was 87th and 50th in the nation, respectively.

Lindenwood was 255th in the country last year with 71.2 points per game. At the other end, it ranked 152nd with 71.3 points allowed per contest.

Lindenwood grabbed 33.4 boards per game (90th-ranked in college basketball) last year, while allowing 33.4 rebounds per contest (307th-ranked).

Lindenwood didn't produce many assists last season, ranking 21st-worst in college basketball with 11.2 assists per game.

Lindenwood committed 12.3 turnovers per game (288th-ranked in college basketball) this season, while forcing 13.8 turnovers per contest (27th-ranked).

