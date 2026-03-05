2 Best Bets and Player Props for Lakers vs. Nuggets

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Los Angeles Lakers battle the Denver Nuggets at 10 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Lakers vs. Nuggets Props and Betting Picks

There's plenty of offensive talent in this game, and both teams are struggling defensively. This 240.5-point total reflects those things, but I think it's still a bit too low.

For the season, Denver and LA rank 21st and 22nd, respectively, in defensive rating. They're much stronger offensively, with the Nuggets first in offensive rating this campaign while the Lakers are 10th.

Denver has allowed at least 117 points in three straight games, and we know what they're capable of offensively with Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and company.

These two teams totaled just 222 points in their one previous meeting this season, but Jokic didn't play that game for Denver while Austin Reaves was missing for LA. Both sides are healthier tonight, and I think we'll see an offensive showcase that goes over 240.5 points.

Denver has really struggled against point guards lately, and now Luka Doncic comes to town.

Over the last 15 games, the Nuggets have allowed the fourth-most points per game to PGs (26.8). When these two teams met up earlier this season, Luka went nuts, scoring 38 points on just 21 shots. He lived at the line in that one, going 11 for 12 on free throws.

Luka has been scoring a bit better on the road (32.7 PPG) than at home (32.1) this season, and he's shooting a blistering 44.9% from three in seven games after the All-Star break.

This wager correlates well with the aforementioned over bet, and I'm also intrigued by Doncic to be the game's top scorer at +145 odds -- although there's stiff competition in that market.

