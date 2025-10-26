Wizards vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 26

Wizards vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Sunday, October 26, 2025

Sunday, October 26, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: FDSSE and MNMT

Southeast Division opponents square off when the Washington Wizards (1-1) host the Charlotte Hornets (1-1) at Capital One Arena, tipping off at 6 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 26, 2025. The Hornets are 2.5-point underdogs in the game, the first matchup between the squads this season. The point total for the matchup is set at 235.5.

Wizards vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wizards -2.5 235.5 -130 +110

Wizards vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Wizards win (59.9%)

Wizards vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Wizards covered 34 times in 82 games with a spread last season.

The Hornets' ATS record as underdogs of 2.5 points or greater was 32-31-5 last year.

Wizards games hit the over 42 out of 82 times last season.

In 82 Hornets games last year, 33 of them hit the over.

Washington sported an identical winning percentage against the spread in home games (.415) as it did in away games last year.

Charlotte had the same winning percentage against the spread (.439) at home (18-20-3 record) and away (18-21-2) last season.

Wizards Leaders

CJ McCollum's numbers last season were 21.1 points, 3.8 boards and 4.1 assists per contest. He also sank 44.4% of his shots from the field and 37.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 3.1 triples.

Last season, Alex Sarr recorded an average of 13 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game.

Carlton Carrington averaged 9.8 points, 4.2 boards and 4.4 assists per game, plus 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Bilal Coulibaly posted 12.3 points, 5 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He drained 42.1% of his shots from the floor and 28.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 treys per contest.

Kyshawn George put up 8.7 points, 4.2 boards and 2.5 assists. He sank 37.2% of his shots from the field and 32.2% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 triples per game.

Hornets Leaders

Miles Bridges posted 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

LaMelo Ball recorded 25.2 points last season, plus 7.4 assists and 4.9 rebounds.

Collin Sexton collected 18.4 points, 2.7 boards and 4.2 assists, shooting 48% from the floor and 40.6% from downtown, with 1.7 made treys per game.

Mason Plumlee's stats last season were 4.5 points, 6.1 boards and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 61.9% from the floor.

Moussa Diabate averaged 5.7 points, 6.2 boards and 0.8 assists.

