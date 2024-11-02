Wizards vs. Heat NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for November 2

Wizards vs. Heat Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Mexico City Arena -- Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City Arena -- Mexico City, Mexico Coverage: NBA TV, MNMT, and FDSSUN

Southeast Division opponents square off when the Miami Heat (2-2) visit the Washington Wizards (2-2) at Mexico City Arena, tipping off at 9:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 2, 2024. The Heat are 9.5-point favorites in the game, the first matchup between the teams this season. The matchup's point total is set at 224.5.

Wizards vs. Heat Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Heat -9.5 -110 -110 224.5 -110 -110 -420 +330

Wizards vs. Heat Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Heat win (74%)

Wizards vs. Heat Betting Trends

The Heat put together a 39-39-4 ATS record last year.

As 9.5-point underdogs or greater, the Wizards went 21-18-2 against the spread last season.

Heat games hit the over 35 out of 82 times last season.

Last year, 43 of the Wizards' 82 games went over the point total.

Miami did a better job covering the spread in road games (23-14-4) than it did in home games (16-25-0) last season.

Last season, Washington was 14-25-2 at home against the spread (.341 winning percentage). Away, it was 23-17-1 ATS (.561).

Heat Leaders

Bam Adebayo put up 19.3 points last season, plus 10.4 boards and 3.9 assists.

Per game, Jimmy Butler put up 20.8 points, 5.3 boards and 5 assists. He also posted 1.3 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Terry Rozier's numbers last season were 19.8 points, 4 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. He drained 44.3% of his shots from the field and 36.3% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 treys.

Jaime Jaquez's numbers last season were 11.9 points, 3.8 boards and 2.6 assists per contest. He sank 48.9% of his shots from the field.

Duncan Robinson's numbers last season were 12.9 points, 2.5 boards and 2.8 assists per contest. He made 45% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.8 treys.

Wizards Leaders

Kyle Kuzma collected 22.2 points, 4.2 assists and 6.6 rebounds last season.

Jonas Valanciunas averaged 12.2 points, 8.8 boards and 2.1 assists last season. At the other end, he delivered 0.4 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Jordan Poole put up 17.4 points, 4.4 assists and 2.7 boards.

Corey Kispert recorded 13.4 points, 2.8 boards and 2 assists, shooting 48.6% from the field and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.3 made treys per contest.

Saddiq Bey collected 13.7 points, 1.5 assists and 6.5 boards.

