Wizards vs. Grizzlies Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 28

Wizards vs. Grizzlies Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 28, 2025

Sunday, December 28, 2025 Time: 6 p.m. ET

6 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: FDSSE and MNMT

The Washington Wizards (6-23) are 6.5-point underdogs against the Memphis Grizzlies (15-16) at Capital One Arena on Sunday, December 28, 2025. The game tips at 6 p.m. ET on FDSSE and MNMT. The over/under is 237.5 for the matchup.

Wizards vs. Grizzlies Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Grizzlies -6.5 237.5 -255 +210

Wizards vs. Grizzlies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Grizzlies win (73.2%)

Wizards vs. Grizzlies Betting Trends

The Grizzlies are 15-16-0 against the spread this season.

Against the spread, the Wizards are 11-18-0 this season.

Games involving the Grizzlies have hit the over 12 times out of 29 chances this season.

Wizards games this year have hit the over on 17 of 29 set point totals (58.6%).

Memphis has a worse record against the spread in home games (7-8-0) than it does in away games (8-8-0).

The Grizzlies have exceeded the total in a higher percentage of home games (46.7%) than road games (31.2%).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .385 (5-8-0). On the road, it is .375 (6-10-0).

In 2025-26, a higher percentage of the Wizards' games have finished above the over/under at home (76.9%, 10 of 13) than away (43.8%, seven of 16).

Grizzlies Leaders

Santi Aldama averages 14.3 points, 6.6 boards and 3 assists, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 34.9% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Jaren Jackson Jr. averages 18 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2 assists.

Cedric Coward's numbers on the season are 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the floor and 33.1% from downtown, with an average of 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Cam Spencer is averaging 12.5 points, 4.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds.

Jock Landale is averaging 11 points, 5.9 boards and 1.6 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, CJ McCollum gives the Wizards 18.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Wizards are receiving 15 points, 5.7 boards and 5.1 assists per game from Kyshawn George.

The Wizards are getting 18.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3 assists per game from Alex Sarr.

The Wizards receive 9 points per game from Bub Carrington, plus 3.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

The Wizards receive 10 points per game from Marvin Bagley III, plus 5.5 boards and 1.6 assists.

