Wizards vs. Celtics Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 4

Wizards vs. Celtics Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 4, 2025

Thursday, December 4, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: NBCS-BOS and MNMT

The Boston Celtics (12-9) play the Washington Wizards (3-17) as 9-point favorites on Thursday, December 4, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET on NBCS-BOS and MNMT. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5.

Wizards vs. Celtics Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Celtics -9 227.5 -400 +315

Wizards vs. Celtics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Celtics win (81.1%)

Wizards vs. Celtics Betting Trends

The Celtics have covered the spread in a matchup 11 times this season (11-9-1).

The Wizards are 6-14-0 against the spread this season.

Celtics games have gone over the total nine times out of 20 chances this season.

The Wizards have eclipsed the over/under 60% of the time this season (12 of 20 games with a set point total).

Boston has done a better job covering the spread when playing at home (6-5-0) than it has in road affairs (5-4-1).

The Celtics have eclipsed the total in six of 11 home games (54.5%), compared to three of 10 road games (30%).

This year, Washington is 2-6-0 at home against the spread (.250 winning percentage). On the road, it is 4-8-0 ATS (.333).

Wizards games have gone above the over/under 75% of the time at home (six of eight), and 50% of the time away (six of 12).

Celtics Leaders

Jaylen Brown averages 29 points, 6 rebounds and 4.8 assists.

Derrick White averages 16.3 points, 3.9 boards and 5.1 assists.

Payton Pritchard is averaging 17.1 points, 4.7 assists and 4.3 boards.

Neemias Queta is averaging 9.7 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Anfernee Simons is averaging 13.6 points, 2.6 assists and 2.1 boards.

Wizards Leaders

CJ McCollum is averaging 18 points, 3.3 boards and 3.4 assists for the Wizards.

Kyshawn George's numbers on the season are 15.2 points, 6.1 boards and 4.8 assists per game. He is sinking 45.8% of his shots from the field and 43.9% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.4 triples.

The Wizards are getting 6.6 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game from Carlton Carrington.

Khris Middleton averages 10.1 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists. He is sinking 48.4% of his shots from the floor.

The Wizards get 9.5 points per game from Cam Whitmore, plus 2.9 rebounds and 0.7 assists.

