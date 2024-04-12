Wizards vs. Bulls NBA Odds Prediction, Spread, Tip Off Time, Best Bets for April 12

Wizards vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, April 12, 2024

Friday, April 12, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: MNMT and NBCS-CHI

The Washington Wizards (15-65) are favored (-2) to stop a four-game losing streak when they host the Chicago Bulls (38-42) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, April 12, 2024 at Capital One Arena. The contest airs on MNMT and NBCS-CHI. The matchup's point total is set at 223.

Wizards vs. Bulls Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Wizards -2 -108 -112 223 -110 -110 -126 +108

Wizards vs. Bulls Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bulls win (63.4%)

Wizards vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Wizards have covered the spread 37 times this season (37-40-3).

In the Bulls' 80 games this season, they have 38 wins against the spread.

Wizards games have gone over the total 41 times this season.

Bulls games this year have eclipsed the over/under 55% of the time (44 out of 80 games with a set point total).

Against the spread, Washington has fared worse at home, covering 14 times in 40 home games, and 23 times in 40 road games.

The Wizards have gone over the over/under in a lower percentage of games at home (47.5%) than away games (55%).

Chicago's winning percentage against the spread at home is .439 (18-22-1). Away, it is .513 (20-18-1).

Bulls games have finished above the over/under less often at home (21 times out of 41) than away (23 of 39) this year.

Wizards Leaders

Jordan Poole averages 17.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists, shooting 41.3% from the floor and 32.6% from downtown, with 2.4 made treys per contest.

Deni Avdija averages 14.5 points, 7.1 boards and 3.8 assists, shooting 50.9% from the floor and 38.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.

Corey Kispert is averaging 13.3 points, 2.8 boards and 1.8 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.5 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Bilal Coulibaly is averaging 8.4 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.8 blocked shots.

Richaun Holmes' numbers on the season are 5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 0.6 assists per game, shooting 55.8% from the floor.

Bulls Leaders

DeMar DeRozan's numbers on the season are 23.9 points, 4.3 boards and 5.3 assists per contest. He is also draining 48% of his shots from the field.

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 17.6 points, 10.6 boards and 3.4 assists per game. He is draining 47.7% of his shots from the field and 28.7% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.2 triples.

The Bulls get 19 points per game from Coby White, plus 4.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists.

The Bulls get 8.4 points per game from Andre Drummond, plus 9 rebounds and 0.5 assists.

The Bulls are receiving 12.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Ayo Dosunmu.

