Wizards vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Dec. 1

Wizards vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Monday, December 1, 2025

Monday, December 1, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: FDSWI and MNMT

The Milwaukee Bucks (9-12) visit the Washington Wizards (2-16) after losing four straight road games. The Bucks are double-digit favorites by 10 points in the contest, which begins at 7 p.m. ET on Monday, December 1, 2025. The over/under is set at 232.5 for the matchup.

Wizards vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -10 232.5 -429 +340

Wizards vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (74.4%)

Wizards vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread nine times this season (9-12-0).

In the Wizards' 18 games this year, they have five wins against the spread.

Bucks games have gone over the total nine times out of 18 chances this season.

The Wizards have eclipsed the over/under 61.1% of the time this year (11 of 18 games with a set point total).

Milwaukee sports a better record against the spread when playing at home (6-6-0) than it does in away games (3-6-0).

The Bucks have gone over the over/under in a higher percentage of home games (58.3%) than road games (22.2%).

Against the spread, Washington has had better results away (4-7-0) than at home (1-6-0).

Wizards games have finished above the over/under more frequently at home (five times out of seven) than on the road (six of 11) this year.

Bucks Leaders

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.9 points, 6.6 assists and 10.9 rebounds.

Ryan Rollins is averaging 17.9 points, 5.9 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

Myles Turner's numbers on the season are 12.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 44.2% from the field and 39.3% from downtown, with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Kyle Kuzma's numbers on the season are 13.5 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 50.8% from the floor and 34.5% from downtown, with an average of 1 made 3-pointers.

Bobby Portis is averaging 11 points, 5.6 boards and 1.2 assists.

Wizards Leaders

Kyshawn George is averaging 15.8 points, 6.1 boards and 4.8 assists for the Wizards.

Per game, CJ McCollum provides the Wizards 17.8 points, 3.2 boards and 3.3 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Wizards receive 6.5 points per game from Carlton Carrington, plus 3.6 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

The Wizards get 9.7 points per game from Khris Middleton, plus 4.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists.

Cam Whitmore's numbers on the season are 9.3 points, 2.7 boards and 0.7 assists per contest. He is draining 48.9% of his shots from the floor.

