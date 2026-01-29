Wizards vs. Bucks Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

Wizards vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Thursday, January 29, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C.

Capital One Arena -- Washington D.C. Coverage: Amazon Prime Video

The Milwaukee Bucks (18-27) are 2-point favorites as they look to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Washington Wizards (11-34) on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at Capital One Arena. The matchup airs at 7 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime Video. The point total in the matchup is 224.5.

Wizards vs. Bucks Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bucks -2 224.5 -126 +108

Wizards vs. Bucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bucks win (62.8%)

Wizards vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks have covered the spread in a matchup 19 times this season (19-26-0).

The Wizards have played 45 games, with 19 wins against the spread.

Bucks games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under 18 times this season.

Wizards games this year have eclipsed the over/under 22 times in 45 opportunities (48.9%).

Milwaukee has a worse record against the spread in home games (8-13-0) than it does in road games (11-13-0).

In terms of point totals, the Bucks hit the over more often at home, as they've eclipsed the total 10 times in 21 opportunities this season (47.6%). In road games, they have hit the over eight times in 24 opportunities (33.3%).

Washington's winning percentage against the spread at home is .455 (10-12-0). On the road, it is .391 (9-14-0).

Looking at the over/under, Wizards games have gone over more often at home (11 of 22, 50%) than away (11 of 23, 47.8%).

Bucks Leaders

Ryan Rollins is averaging 16.3 points, 4.6 boards and 5.4 assists. At the other end, he averages 1.5 steals (ninth in NBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

Myles Turner is averaging 12.8 points, 1.6 assists and 5.3 rebounds.

Bobby Portis is averaging 13.2 points, 6.6 boards and 1.6 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kyle Kuzma averages 12.6 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 49.3% from the field.

AJ Green is averaging 10.4 points, 2 assists and 2.6 boards.

Wizards Leaders

Per game, Alex Sarr provides the Wizards 17.7 points, 7.5 boards and 2.8 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 2.2 blocks (first in league).

Per game, Kyshawn George provides the Wizards 15.6 points, 5.9 boards and 5.1 assists. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocks.

Per game, Bub Carrington gives the Wizards 9.9 points, 3.8 boards and 4.6 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Wizards get 13.1 points per game from Tre Johnson, plus 2.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists.

Justin Champagnie's numbers on the season are 7.1 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest. He is making 50.8% of his shots from the floor.

