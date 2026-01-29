Bruins vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

The Boston Bruins are among the NHL squads busy on Thursday, versus the Philadelphia Flyers.

Bruins vs Flyers Game Info

Boston Bruins (31-20-3) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (24-19-9)

Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Thursday, January 29, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: ESPN+

Bruins vs Flyers Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Bruins (-162) Flyers (+134) 6.5 Bruins (-1.5)

Bruins vs Flyers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Bruins win (71.2%)

Bruins vs Flyers Puck Line

The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals (+152 to cover). Philadelphia, the underdog, is -188.

Bruins vs Flyers Over/Under

A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Bruins-Flyers matchup on Jan. 29, with the over available at +106 and the under at -130.

Bruins vs Flyers Moneyline

The Bruins vs Flyers moneyline has Boston as a -162 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +134 underdog on the road.

