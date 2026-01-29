NHL
Bruins vs Flyers NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29
The Boston Bruins are among the NHL squads busy on Thursday, versus the Philadelphia Flyers.
Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding today's NHL betting odds.
Bruins vs Flyers Game Info
- Boston Bruins (31-20-3) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (24-19-9)
- Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: TD Garden -- Boston, Massachusetts
- Coverage: ESPN+
Bruins vs Flyers Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Bruins (-162)
|Flyers (+134)
|6.5
|Bruins (-1.5)
Bruins vs Flyers Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Bruins win (71.2%)
Bruins vs Flyers Puck Line
- The Bruins are favored by 1.5 goals (+152 to cover). Philadelphia, the underdog, is -188.
Bruins vs Flyers Over/Under
- A total of 6.5 goals has been set for the Bruins-Flyers matchup on Jan. 29, with the over available at +106 and the under at -130.
Bruins vs Flyers Moneyline
- The Bruins vs Flyers moneyline has Boston as a -162 favorite, while Philadelphia is a +134 underdog on the road.