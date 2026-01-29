NHL
Ducks vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29
Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Vancouver Canucks.
Ducks vs Canucks Game Info
- Anaheim Ducks (28-22-3) vs. Vancouver Canucks (17-31-5)
- Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
- Coverage: ESPN+
Ducks vs Canucks Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Ducks (-138)
|Canucks (+115)
|6.5
|Ducks (-1.5)
Ducks vs Canucks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Ducks win (63.9%)
Ducks vs Canucks Puck Line
- The Ducks are favored by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are +176 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being -220.
Ducks vs Canucks Over/Under
- The over/under for Ducks-Canucks on Jan. 29 is 6.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.
Ducks vs Canucks Moneyline
- The Ducks vs Canucks moneyline has Anaheim as a -138 favorite, while Vancouver is a +115 underdog at home.