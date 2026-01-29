FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

      Ducks vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

      Ducks vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

      Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Vancouver Canucks.

      We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

      Ducks vs Canucks Game Info

      • Anaheim Ducks (28-22-3) vs. Vancouver Canucks (17-31-5)
      • Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
      • Time: 10 p.m. ET
      • Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia
      • Coverage: ESPN+

      Ducks vs Canucks Odds

      Favorite
      Underdog
      Total
      Puck Line
      Ducks (-138)Canucks (+115)6.5Ducks (-1.5)

      Ducks vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

      • Prediction: Ducks win (63.9%)

      Ducks vs Canucks Puck Line

      • The Ducks are favored by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are +176 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being -220.

      Ducks vs Canucks Over/Under

      • The over/under for Ducks-Canucks on Jan. 29 is 6.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.

      Ducks vs Canucks Moneyline

      • The Ducks vs Canucks moneyline has Anaheim as a -138 favorite, while Vancouver is a +115 underdog at home.

