Ducks vs Canucks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

Thursday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the Anaheim Ducks and the Vancouver Canucks.

Ducks vs Canucks Game Info

Anaheim Ducks (28-22-3) vs. Vancouver Canucks (17-31-5)

Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Thursday, January 29, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia

Rogers Arena -- Vancouver, British Columbia Coverage: ESPN+

Ducks vs Canucks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Ducks (-138) Canucks (+115) 6.5 Ducks (-1.5)

Ducks vs Canucks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Ducks win (63.9%)

Ducks vs Canucks Puck Line

The Ducks are favored by 1.5 goals. The Ducks are +176 to cover the spread, with the Canucks being -220.

Ducks vs Canucks Over/Under

The over/under for Ducks-Canucks on Jan. 29 is 6.5. The over is -124, and the under is +102.

Ducks vs Canucks Moneyline

The Ducks vs Canucks moneyline has Anaheim as a -138 favorite, while Vancouver is a +115 underdog at home.

