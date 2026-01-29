FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

      Oilers vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

      Oilers vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

      The Edmonton Oilers are among the NHL squads playing on Thursday, versus the San Jose Sharks.

      Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.

      Oilers vs Sharks Game Info

      • Edmonton Oilers (27-19-8) vs. San Jose Sharks (27-21-3)
      • Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
      • Time: 9 p.m. ET
      • Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
      • Coverage: ESPN+

      Oilers vs Sharks Odds

      Favorite
      Underdog
      Total
      Puck Line
      Oilers (-230)Sharks (+188)6.5Oilers (-1.5)

      Oilers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

      • Prediction: Oilers win (67.8%)

      Oilers vs Sharks Puck Line

      • The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -134 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +110.

      Oilers vs Sharks Over/Under

      • The over/under for Oilers-Sharks on Jan. 29 is 6.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.

      Oilers vs Sharks Moneyline

      • Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Oilers, San Jose is the underdog at +188, and Edmonton is -230 playing at home.

