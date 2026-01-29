Oilers vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

The Edmonton Oilers are among the NHL squads playing on Thursday, versus the San Jose Sharks.

Oilers vs Sharks Game Info

Edmonton Oilers (27-19-8) vs. San Jose Sharks (27-21-3)

Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Thursday, January 29, 2026 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta Coverage: ESPN+

Oilers vs Sharks Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Oilers (-230) Sharks (+188) 6.5 Oilers (-1.5)

Oilers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Oilers win (67.8%)

Oilers vs Sharks Puck Line

The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -134 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +110.

Oilers vs Sharks Over/Under

The over/under for Oilers-Sharks on Jan. 29 is 6.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.

Oilers vs Sharks Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Oilers, San Jose is the underdog at +188, and Edmonton is -230 playing at home.

