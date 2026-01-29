NHL
Oilers vs Sharks NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29
The Edmonton Oilers are among the NHL squads playing on Thursday, versus the San Jose Sharks.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this matchup on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Oilers vs Sharks Game Info
- Edmonton Oilers (27-19-8) vs. San Jose Sharks (27-21-3)
- Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Venue: Rogers Place -- Edmonton, Alberta
- Coverage: ESPN+
Oilers vs Sharks Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Oilers (-230)
|Sharks (+188)
|6.5
|Oilers (-1.5)
Oilers vs Sharks Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Oilers win (67.8%)
Oilers vs Sharks Puck Line
- The Sharks are underdogs by 1.5 goals. The Sharks are -134 to cover the spread, and the Oilers are +110.
Oilers vs Sharks Over/Under
- The over/under for Oilers-Sharks on Jan. 29 is 6.5. The over is -128, and the under is +104.
Oilers vs Sharks Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Sharks-Oilers, San Jose is the underdog at +188, and Edmonton is -230 playing at home.