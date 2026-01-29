FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore Super Bowl

    Explore Australian Open

      Explore FanDuel Promos

      Explore Email Sign-Up

      More

      Logo
      START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
      Player Image
      SportsBookLogo
      Chevrons Texture
      NHL

      Avalanche vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

      Data Skrive
      Data Skrive

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Avalanche vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

      The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL teams playing on Thursday, up against the Montreal Canadiens.

      Before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook, we've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding today's NHL betting odds.

      Avalanche vs Canadiens Game Info

      • Colorado Avalanche (35-7-9) vs. Montreal Canadiens (29-17-7)
      • Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
      • Time: 7 p.m. ET
      • Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
      • Coverage: ESPN+

      Avalanche vs Canadiens Odds

      All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

      Favorite
      Underdog
      Total
      Puck Line
      Avalanche (-140)Canadiens (+116)6.5Avalanche (-1.5)

      Avalanche vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

      All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

      • Prediction: Avalanche win (61.7%)

      Avalanche vs Canadiens Puck Line

      • The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +168 to cover the spread, with the Canadiens being -210.

      Avalanche vs Canadiens Over/Under

      • Avalanche versus Canadiens, on Jan. 29, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

      Avalanche vs Canadiens Moneyline

      • The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Canadiens reveal Colorado as the favorite (-140) and Montreal as the underdog (+116) despite being the home team.

      Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

      Subscribe to our newsletter

      Want more stories like this?

      Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

      Newsletter Signup
      Newsletter Signup