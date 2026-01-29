Avalanche vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL teams playing on Thursday, up against the Montreal Canadiens.

Avalanche vs Canadiens Game Info

Colorado Avalanche (35-7-9) vs. Montreal Canadiens (29-17-7)

Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Thursday, January 29, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec

Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec Coverage: ESPN+

Avalanche vs Canadiens Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Avalanche (-140) Canadiens (+116) 6.5 Avalanche (-1.5)

Avalanche vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Avalanche win (61.7%)

Avalanche vs Canadiens Puck Line

The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +168 to cover the spread, with the Canadiens being -210.

Avalanche vs Canadiens Over/Under

Avalanche versus Canadiens, on Jan. 29, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Avalanche vs Canadiens Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Canadiens reveal Colorado as the favorite (-140) and Montreal as the underdog (+116) despite being the home team.

