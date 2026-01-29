NHL
Avalanche vs Canadiens NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29
The Colorado Avalanche are among the NHL teams playing on Thursday, up against the Montreal Canadiens.
Avalanche vs Canadiens Game Info
- Colorado Avalanche (35-7-9) vs. Montreal Canadiens (29-17-7)
- Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Bell Centre -- Montréal, Quebec
- Coverage: ESPN+
Avalanche vs Canadiens Odds
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Avalanche (-140)
|Canadiens (+116)
|6.5
|Avalanche (-1.5)
Avalanche vs Canadiens Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Avalanche win (61.7%)
Avalanche vs Canadiens Puck Line
- The Avalanche are favored by 1.5 goals. The Avalanche are +168 to cover the spread, with the Canadiens being -210.
Avalanche vs Canadiens Over/Under
- Avalanche versus Canadiens, on Jan. 29, has an over/under of 6.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.
Avalanche vs Canadiens Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Avalanche vs. Canadiens reveal Colorado as the favorite (-140) and Montreal as the underdog (+116) despite being the home team.