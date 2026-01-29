Maple Leafs vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the NHL squads in action on Thursday, up against the Seattle Kraken.

Maple Leafs vs Kraken Game Info

Toronto Maple Leafs (24-20-9) vs. Seattle Kraken (24-19-9)

Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026

Thursday, January 29, 2026 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington Coverage: ESPN+

Maple Leafs vs Kraken Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Maple Leafs (-114) Kraken (-105) 6.5 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Maple Leafs vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Kraken win (59.2%)

Maple Leafs vs Kraken Puck Line

The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals against the Kraken. The Maple Leafs are +198 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -250.

Maple Leafs vs Kraken Over/Under

Maple Leafs versus Kraken on Jan. 29 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -102 and the under -120.

Maple Leafs vs Kraken Moneyline

Toronto is the favorite, -114 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -105 underdog despite being at home.

