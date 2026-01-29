FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

      Maple Leafs vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

      Data Skrive

      Maple Leafs vs Kraken NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29

      The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the NHL squads in action on Thursday, up against the Seattle Kraken.

      We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.

      Maple Leafs vs Kraken Game Info

      • Toronto Maple Leafs (24-20-9) vs. Seattle Kraken (24-19-9)
      • Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
      • Time: 10 p.m. ET
      • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena -- Seattle, Washington
      • Coverage: ESPN+

      Maple Leafs vs Kraken Odds

      Favorite
      Underdog
      Total
      Puck Line
      Maple Leafs (-114)Kraken (-105)6.5Maple Leafs (-1.5)

      Maple Leafs vs Kraken Prediction & Pick

      • Prediction: Kraken win (59.2%)

      Maple Leafs vs Kraken Puck Line

      • The Maple Leafs are favored by 1.5 goals against the Kraken. The Maple Leafs are +198 to cover the spread, while the Kraken are -250.

      Maple Leafs vs Kraken Over/Under

      • Maple Leafs versus Kraken on Jan. 29 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over -102 and the under -120.

      Maple Leafs vs Kraken Moneyline

      • Toronto is the favorite, -114 on the moneyline, while Seattle is a -105 underdog despite being at home.

