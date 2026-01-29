NHL
Golden Knights vs Stars NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Jan. 29
The NHL slate on Thursday includes the Vegas Golden Knights taking on the Dallas Stars.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Golden Knights vs Stars Game Info
- Vegas Golden Knights (25-14-13) vs. Dallas Stars (30-14-9)
- Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
- Time: 10 p.m. ET
- Venue: T-Mobile Arena -- Paradise, Nevada
- Coverage: ESPN+
Golden Knights vs Stars Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Golden Knights (-140)
|Stars (+116)
|6.5
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights vs Stars Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (61.1%)
Golden Knights vs Stars Puck Line
- The Golden Knights are favored by 1.5 goals (+176 to cover). Dallas, the underdog, is -225.
Golden Knights vs Stars Over/Under
- Golden Knights versus Stars on Jan. 29 has an over/under of 6.5 goals, with the over +106 and the under -130.
Golden Knights vs Stars Moneyline
- The moneyline numbers for Golden Knights vs. Stars reveal Vegas as the favorite (-140) and Dallas as the underdog (+116) on the road.