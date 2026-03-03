3 Best NBA Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 3/3/26

The beauty of the NBA is you will never be short on prop-betting options for a given slate.

NBA Player Props for Today

New York Knicks at Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are a solid defensive team, and they're especially tough on centers. I like them to keep Karl-Anthony Towns in check.

Toronto ranks 11th in defensive rating over the previous 15 games, and during that span, they've allowed the fourth-fewest points per game to centers (19.2). Over the last 30 games, the Raptors have let up the fewest points per game to Cs (18.6).

KAT has struggled to score over his three games against Toronto this season, averaging 14.7 points per night in the split. Towns is also scoring 0.7 fewer points per game on the road than at home, and he's averaging just 16.9 points per game over his last 17 outings, going under 18.5 points in 10 of those 17 games.

Memphis Grizzlies at Minnesota Timberwolves

With Jaren Jackson Jr. traded and Zach Edey hurt, centers are bullying the Memphis Grizzlies. That puts me on Rudy Gobert to record a double-double.

Across the past 15 games, the Grizzles are allowing the most rebounds per night to centers (18.4) as well as the seventh-most points per game to the position (24.9).

Gobert has played Memphis three times this season and is averaging 10.7 points and 14.0 rebounds over the three matchups. Overall for the year, he's averaging 10.9 points and 11.5 boards.

With Gobert listed at -650 to notch 10-plus rebounds and -225 to score 10-plus points, scoring will probably be the bigger hurdle today. The Minnesota Timberwolves' are -114 to go over 125.5 points, so they should light up the scoreboard, which can help Gobert's scoring output.

All in all, Gobert can have a big night versus a short-handed Grizz team, one that is 28th in defensive rating over the last 15.

New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angles Lakers

A matchup with the New Orleans Pelicans has LeBron James in a good spot to hit multiple threes.

On the season, the Pels are surrendering the second-highest three-point attempt rate (44.9%). Over the last 30 games, New Orleans is allowing the seventh-most made threes per night to small forwards (3.1). They've given up the third-most made triples per game to SFs for the season (3.1).

LeBron's three-point percentage has cratered this year to 32.0% -- way down from his marks of 41.0% and 37.6% the past two campaigns. He's likely due for some positive regression, and he might be in the midst of it as James is shooting 38.2% from deep across his past seven games.

In a groove from three and in a matchup that should boost his volume, James -- who went 3 for 5 from beyond the arc in his lone meeting with the Pelicans this season -- can nail at least two threes on Trey Day.

