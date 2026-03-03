FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Golf

PGA Tour Betting: Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds

Austan Kas
Austan Kas@AustanKas

PGA Tour Betting: Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds

The PGA Tour is on to the Arnold Palmer Invitational this week at Bay Hill.

Who are this week's favorites?

All golf odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

Arnold Palmer Invitational Odds 2026

Full Arnold Palmer Invitational odds from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Golfer
Odds
Scottie Scheffler+340
Rory McIlroy+1000
Tommy Fleetwood+1900
Matt Fitzpatrick+2500
Collin Morikawa+2500
Xander Schauffele+2500
Russell Henley+2700

Looking for more golf betting opportunities? Check out all the golf odds and markets at FanDuel Sportsbook.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

