Magic vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

Magic vs. Wizards Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida

Kia Center -- Orlando, Florida Coverage: FDSFL and MNMT

The Orlando Magic (31-28) host the Washington Wizards (16-44) after losing three straight home games. The Magic are double-digit favorites by 15.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday, March 3, 2026. The matchup has an over/under set at 227.5 points.

Magic vs. Wizards Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -15.5 227.5 -1099 +700

Magic vs. Wizards Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Magic win (85.8%)

Magic vs. Wizards Betting Trends

The Magic have compiled a 24-35-0 record against the spread this season.

The Wizards have 26 wins against the spread in 60 games this year.

This season, 30 of the Magic's games have gone over the point total out of 60 chances.

Wizards games this year have hit the over 31 times in 60 opportunities (51.7%).

When playing at home, Orlando has a better record against the spread (13-17-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (11-18-0).

When it comes to over/unders, the Magic hit the over more consistently at home, as they've exceeded the total 16 times in 30 opportunities this season (53.3%). On the road, they have hit the over 14 times in 29 opportunities (48.3%).

Against the spread, Washington has performed better at home (16-16-0) than on the road (10-18-0).

In terms of the over/under, Wizards games have gone over 17 of 32 times at home (53.1%), and 14 of 28 away (50%).

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero is averaging 21.8 points, 8.5 boards and 5 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Desmond Bane averages 20.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.1 assists.

Anthony Black's numbers on the season are 15.7 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 45.4% from the field and 34.2% from downtown, with an average of 1.7 made treys.

Wendell Carter Jr. is averaging 11.5 points, 7.6 boards and 2.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Jalen Suggs is averaging 13.6 points, 5.3 assists and 3.9 boards.

Wizards Leaders

Kyshawn George is averaging 14.8 points, 5.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Wizards.

Bub Carrington averages 9.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He is also making 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.

The Wizards are receiving 8 points, 5.6 boards and 1.1 assists per game from Justin Champagnie.

Bilal Coulibaly's numbers on the season are 10.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest. He is making 41.9% of his shots from the field and 30.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1 triples.

Per game, Tre Johnson provides the Wizards 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 assists, plus 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.