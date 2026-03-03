2 Best Bets and Player Props for Suns vs. Kings

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Sacramento Kings host the Phoenix Suns?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

Kings vs. Suns Props and Best Bets

It's not going to feel great to back the Kings, especially with Devin Booker back today for the Suns, but that's where I lean.

Sacramento has the fewest wins in the NBA (14) and has won just twice since over their past 20 games. Yikes.

But the Kings have been scrappy of late, going 2-2 in the past four. Over the last five games -- small sample, I know -- they're 25th in net rating, one spot in front of Phoenix.

The Suns should get a shot in the arm tonight with Booker returning as they look to make a run to avoid the play-in, but they're not playing well at the moment. The Suns are 3-6 over their past nine games, and they haven't won by double digits since the start of February.

While the Suns are 3-0 against the Kings this year, two of the wins came by four and two points. I think the Kings can keep it competitive again tonight.

Russell Westbrook is shooting just 21.6% from three over his last six games, and this matchup should be a tough one for him to turn that around.

The Suns have given up the third-fewest made threes per game to point guards over their last 15 games (2.4).

In three meetings with the Suns this season, Westbrook hasn't been able to find many looks from beyond the arc as he's taken only two, five and three triples in those games.

Russ has made multiple threes just once over his past six games, and while he's hoisted up exactly seven three-point tries in three consecutive games, that kind of volume may be hard to come by against the Suns.

I'm intrigued by these plus-money odds on Westbrook to hit under 1.5 threes.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

