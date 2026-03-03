UCLA vs Nebraska College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for March 3

The UCLA Bruins (19-10, 11-7 Big Ten) will host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (25-4, 14-4 Big Ten) after winning four straight home games.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

UCLA vs. Nebraska Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

Tuesday, March 3, 2026 Game time: 11 p.m. ET

11 p.m. ET TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Arena: Pauley Pavilion

UCLA vs. Nebraska Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nebraska win (57.6%)

Before you bet on Tuesday's UCLA-Nebraska spread (UCLA -1.5) or over/under (144.5 points), check out the betting insights and trends below.

UCLA vs. Nebraska: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

UCLA is 11-18-0 ATS this season.

Nebraska is 16-13-0 ATS this year.

UCLA covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 45% of the time. That's less often than Nebraska covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (66.7%).

Against the spread, the Bruins have performed better when playing at home, covering nine times in 17 home games, and two times in nine road games.

In 2025-26 against the spread, the Cornhuskers have a lower winning percentage at home (.412, 7-10-0 record) than away (.778, 7-2-0).

Against the spread, in conference action, UCLA is 7-11-0 this year.

Nebraska's Big Ten record against the spread is 11-7-0.

UCLA vs. Nebraska: Moneyline Betting Stats

UCLA has been the moneyline favorite in 19 games this season and has come away with the win 16 times (84.2%) in those contests.

The Bruins have a win-loss record of 16-3 when favored by -111 or better by sportsbooks this year.

Nebraska has been the underdog on the moneyline five total times this season. Nebraska has finished 3-2 in those games.

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -108 or longer, the Cornhuskers have a 3-2 record (winning 60% of their games).

UCLA has an implied victory probability of 52.6% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UCLA vs. Nebraska Head-to-Head Comparison

UCLA is outscoring opponents by 6.1 points per game with a +178 scoring differential overall. It puts up 77.8 points per game (137th in college basketball) and allows 71.7 per outing (116th in college basketball).

Tyler Bilodeau's 18.4 points per game lead UCLA and rank 76th in college basketball.

Nebraska is outscoring opponents by 13.2 points per game, with a +381 scoring differential overall. It puts up 78.6 points per game (120th in college basketball) and gives up 65.4 per outing (15th in college basketball).

Nebraska's leading scorer, Pryce Sandfort, ranks 81st in the country, averaging 18.3 points per game.

The Bruins rank 318th in the nation at 29.0 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 29.9 their opponents average.

Bilodeau tops the team with 5.7 rebounds per game (360th in college basketball play).

The Cornhuskers win the rebound battle by an average of 1.7 boards. They are recording 33.1 rebounds per game (111th in college basketball) compared to their opponents' 31.4.

Rienk Mast's 6.1 rebounds per game lead the Cornhuskers and rank 270th in the nation.

UCLA ranks 58th in college basketball by averaging 103.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively is 188th in college basketball, allowing 95.4 points per 100 possessions.

The Cornhuskers average 103.8 points per 100 possessions on offense (54th in college basketball), and allow 86.4 points per 100 possessions (22nd in college basketball).

