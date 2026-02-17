Wisconsin vs Ohio State College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 17

The No. 24 Wisconsin Badgers (18-7, 10-4 Big Ten) visit the Ohio State Buckeyes (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) in Big Ten play at Value City Arena, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday, February 17, 2026.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Game time: 8:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox Sports 1

Location: Columbus, Ohio

Arena: Value City Arena

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Ohio State win (61.8%)

Before making an informed wager on Wisconsin-Ohio State contest (in which Wisconsin is a 1.5-point favorite and the total is set at 157.5 points), keep reading for some betting insights and trends for Tuesday's game.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Wisconsin has covered 13 times in 25 games with a spread this season.

Ohio State has compiled an 11-14-0 record against the spread this year.

Wisconsin covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's less often than Ohio State covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more (55.6%).

The Badgers have done a better job covering the spread when playing on the road (5-1-0) than they have in home games (7-8-0).

This year, the Buckeyes are 5-9-0 at home against the spread (.357 winning percentage). Away, they are 4-4-0 ATS (.500).

Wisconsin has nine wins against the spread in 14 conference games this year.

Ohio State has six wins against the spread in 14 Big Ten games this year.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State: Moneyline Betting Stats

Wisconsin has won in 15, or 83.3%, of the 18 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

The Badgers have a mark of 15-3 in contests where bookmakers favor them by -125 or better on the moneyline.

Ohio State has compiled a 2-7 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 22.2% of those games).

In games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +104 or longer, the Buckeyes have gone 2-7 (22.2%).

Wisconsin has an implied victory probability of 55.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Wisconsin vs. Ohio State Head-to-Head Comparison

Wisconsin has a +202 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.1 points per game. It is putting up 83.7 points per game to rank 36th in college basketball and is allowing 75.6 per outing to rank 233rd in college basketball.

Nicholas Boyd leads Wisconsin, putting up 20.6 points per game (19th in the nation).

Ohio State puts up 81 points per game (78th in college basketball) while allowing 73.6 per outing (176th in college basketball). It has a +185 scoring differential and outscores opponents by 7.4 points per game.

Bruce Thornton is ranked 41st in the country with a team-leading 19.6 points per game.

The Badgers pull down 33.3 rebounds per game (115th in college basketball) while conceding 31.2 per contest to their opponents. They outrebound opponents by 2.1 boards per game.

Nolan Winter paces the team with nine rebounds per game (38th in college basketball action).

The 30.6 rebounds per game the Buckeyes accumulate rank 269th in the nation, 1.4 more than the 29.2 their opponents pull down.

Devin Royal averages 5.6 rebounds per game (380th in college basketball) to lead the Buckeyes.

Wisconsin's 106.3 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 26th in college basketball, and the 96 points it allows per 100 possessions rank 225th in college basketball.

The Buckeyes' 105.1 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 39th in college basketball, and the 95.5 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 211th in college basketball.

