Iowa vs Nebraska College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 17

Big Ten play features the Iowa Hawkeyes (18-7, 8-6 Big Ten) at home against the No. 9 Nebraska Cornhuskers (22-3, 11-3 Big Ten) on Tuesday, February 17, 2026 at 9 p.m. ET.

Before you place your bet on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA basketball odds and spreads you need to know.

Iowa vs. Nebraska Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Tuesday, February 17, 2026 Game time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET TV channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Location: Iowa City, Iowa

Iowa City, Iowa Arena: Carver-Hawkeye Arena

Iowa vs. Nebraska Picks and Prediction

All college basketball win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Nebraska win (53.4%)

Iowa is a 1.5-point favorite over Nebraska on Tuesday and the total has been set at 138.5 points. Here's a few betting trends and insights if you are planning on making a wager on the contest.

Iowa vs. Nebraska: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Iowa has compiled a 15-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Nebraska is 14-11-0 ATS this year.

Nebraska covers the spread when it is a 1.5-point underdog or more 80% of the time. That's more often than Iowa covers as a favorite of 1.5 or more (63.2%).

At home, the Hawkeyes sport a worse record against the spread (7-7-0) compared to their ATS record on the road (5-3-0).

This season, the Cornhuskers are 6-9-0 at home against the spread (.400 winning percentage). Away, they are 6-1-0 ATS (.857).

Iowa is 6-8-0 against the spread in conference action this season.

Nebraska's Big Ten record against the spread is 9-5-0.

Iowa vs. Nebraska: Moneyline Betting Stats

Iowa has won in 14, or 87.5%, of the 16 contests it has been named as the moneyline favorite in this year.

This year, the Hawkeyes have won 14 of 16 games when listed as at least -120 or better on the moneyline.

Nebraska has a 3-1 record in games it was listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 75% of those games).

The Cornhuskers have a 3-1 record (winning 75% of their games) when they have played as a moneyline underdog of +100 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iowa has a 54.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Iowa vs. Nebraska Head-to-Head Comparison

Iowa was the 16th-best squad in the country in points scored (82.5 per game) but 16th-worst in points conceded (79.7) last season.

Last year, Iowa was 310th in college basketball in rebounds (29.7 per game) and 21st-worst in rebounds conceded (34.4).

Last season Iowa was third-best in the nation in assists with 18.3 per game.

At 9.5 turnovers committed per game and 12.0 turnovers forced last season, Iowa was 35th and 112th in the country, respectively.

Last season Nebraska posted 76.0 points per game (116th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 72.6 points per contest (199th-ranked).

Nebraska pulled down 32.7 boards per game (142nd-ranked in college basketball). It allowed 32.2 rebounds per contest (247th-ranked).

Nebraska ranked 124th in college basketball with 14.2 dimes per game.

Nebraska was 150th in college basketball with 10.9 turnovers per game last year. Meanwhile, it ranked 121st with 11.9 forced turnovers per contest.

