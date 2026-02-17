Saint Louis vs Rhode Island College Basketball Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Feb. 17

The Saint Louis Billikens (24-1, 12-0 A-10) hope to continue an eight-game road win streak when they visit the Rhode Island Rams (14-11, 5-7 A-10) on February 17, 2026.

Saint Louis vs. Rhode Island Game Info and Odds

Game day: Tuesday, February 17, 2026

Tuesday, February 17, 2026 Game time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Kingston, Rhode Island

Kingston, Rhode Island Arena: Thomas M. Ryan Center

Saint Louis vs. Rhode Island Picks and Prediction

Prediction: Saint Louis win (77.6%)

Saint Louis-Rhode Island outing (in which Saint Louis is a 10.5-point favorite and the total has been set at 152.5 points)

Saint Louis vs. Rhode Island: ATS Betting Stats and Trends

Saint Louis has covered 15 times in 24 games with a spread this season.

Rhode Island has covered 11 times in 25 chances against the spread this season.

The Billikens have a better record against the spread at home (11-4-0) than they do in away games (4-3-0).

The Rams have been better against the spread on the road (5-3-0) than at home (4-9-0) this season.

Saint Louis' record against the spread in conference games is 8-4-0.

Rhode Island has beaten the spread five times in 12 A-10 games.

Saint Louis vs. Rhode Island: Moneyline Betting Stats

Saint Louis has been victorious in 21, or 95.5%, of the 22 contests it has been chosen as moneyline favorites in this season.

The Billikens have been a -709 moneyline favorite on 13 occasions this season and won every game.

Rhode Island has been the moneyline underdog 11 total times this season. Rhode Island has finished 5-6 in those games.

The Rams have yet to play a game with moneyline odds of +490 or longer.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Saint Louis has a 87.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Saint Louis vs. Rhode Island Head-to-Head Comparison

Saint Louis outscores opponents by 23.5 points per game (scoring 90.8 per game to rank fourth in college basketball while giving up 67.3 per contest to rank 32nd in college basketball) and has a +586 scoring differential overall.

Robbie Avila leads Saint Louis, scoring 12.4 points per game (632nd in college basketball).

Rhode Island's +92 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 3.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.2 points per game (274th in college basketball) while giving up 68.5 per contest (53rd in college basketball).

Tyler Cochran leads Rhode Island, recording 15.1 points per game (280th in college basketball).

The 38.8 rebounds per game the Billikens average rank fourth in the country, and are 10.1 more than the 28.7 their opponents record per outing.

Dion Brown tops the team with 5.6 rebounds per game (380th in college basketball action).

The 29.6 rebounds per game the Rams accumulate rank 306th in the nation. Their opponents pull down 28.7.

Cochran is 380th in the country with 5.6 rebounds per game, leading the Rams.

Saint Louis ranks third in college basketball with 111.2 points scored per 100 possessions, and seventh in college basketball defensively with 82.5 points conceded per 100 possessions.

The Rams rank 194th in college basketball averaging 97.1 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 119th, allowing 92.1 points per 100 possessions.

